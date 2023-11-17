Teen Killed When Cherry Picker Driven by Dad Rolls Over Him in East Village

A 19 year was killed in the morning of Nov. 17 when a cherry picker being driven by a 42 year old did not see him and rolled over him, killing him instantly. Sources told Our Town Downtown that the driver was the father of the victim.

Police said the accident happened at 8:38 a.m. on First Ave and E. 7th St.

The 42 year old driver was said to backing the cherry picker off a ramp while his 19 year old son directed him.

The driver remained on the scene and no charges had been filed as of presstime and police said criminality is not suspected in the tragic accident.

Neither the name of the deceased nor the driver’s name were released by police at presstime.