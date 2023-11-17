x
  1. Home
  2.  News

Teen Killed When Cherry Picker Driven by Dad Rolls Over Him in East Village

A 19 year old who was trying to direct driving a cherry picker in the East Village was killed when the vehicle rolled over him. No arrests have been made but police said the investigation is ongoing. Sources told Our Town Downtown that the driver was the father of the 19 year who was killed.

| 17 Nov 2023 | 06:50
    A 19 year old was killed when he was struck by a cherry picker said to be driven by his father that rolled over him in the East Village on the morning of Nov. 17. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Photo: Citizen app
    A 19 year old was killed when he was struck by a cherry picker said to be driven by his father that rolled over him in the East Village on the morning of Nov. 17. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Photo: Citizen app

A 19 year was killed in the morning of Nov. 17 when a cherry picker being driven by a 42 year old did not see him and rolled over him, killing him instantly. Sources told Our Town Downtown that the driver was the father of the victim.

Police said the accident happened at 8:38 a.m. on First Ave and E. 7th St.

The 42 year old driver was said to backing the cherry picker off a ramp while his 19 year old son directed him.

The driver remained on the scene and no charges had been filed as of presstime and police said criminality is not suspected in the tragic accident.

Neither the name of the deceased nor the driver’s name were released by police at presstime.