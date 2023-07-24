The Astor Place Cube, A True Icon, Is Back & Begging To Be Spun

The Alamo, known colloquially as the Astor Place Cube, is back in action as of July 18. In other words, it’s ready to be given a hearty spin by passersby. Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez oversaw the reopening ceremony, with the immortal gray Cube flanked by cheery red “Astor Place” signage reminiscent of bodyguards flanking a beloved entertainer.

Ydanis proclaimed that “The Alamo Cube is a true icon... not only of the East Village and Astor Place, but of New York City and the United States. Millions of visitors want to come here to spin or take a photo of this great sculpture.” No witness could possibly disagree.

Kendal Henry, speaking for the Department of Cultural Affairs, aptly added that “you know that when a work of art was supposed to be up for six months, but is still here after fifty years...you know when a piece is damaged, not from vandalism but from love of use...you know when it becomes an urban legend. Is there a man living in the Cube?”

Fans of the enigmatic twirling steel sculpture (or perhaps home to a shy Astor Place Man) were devastated when its Teflon spin mechanism broke down in 2022, and the whole shebang was whisked away for restoration shortly thereafter.

Naturally, Sievren Versteeg--who helped oversee the restoration with his sister Emily--had a turn at the podium. His father, Peter Versteeg, oversaw a previous restoration of the Cube in 2005. He explained that the new Cube would have a hardier “donut” style metal washer that would constitute the spin mechanism, which should not require as much maintenance. He concluded with some sage and artfully simple advice: “Thank you very much, and enjoy the Cube.”