There’s a Free Vinyasa Yoga Class Taking Place at the South Street Seaport Museum on October 8

With only a limited number of warm sunny days left this year, the idea of packing the rest of your weekends with multiple outdoor events is both tempting and essential–you want to make the most of the warmth while there’s still a chance. If you’re struggling for ideas on things to do or looking for ways to fill the gaps, the South Street Seaport Museum is hosting its final Vinyasa on a Vessel series on October 8.

Start your Sunday morning with a relaxing yoga flow atop Wavertree’s expansive open deck, overlooking stunning views of the East River and Brooklyn Bridge on the East and the Financial District’s skyline on the West. You’ll find yourself immersed in a cinematic yoga experience, where hopefully a gentle October breeze mixes with the sun’s warmth to keep you company through the practice.

The 60-minute Vinyasa session emphasizes deep breathing and slow stretching, focusing on following a set of sequences and allowing everyone to participate and enjoy the practice regardless of where they are in their yoga journey.

Each session will be followed by a guided tour of the 130-year-old vessel for those interested in learning more about the ship and its storied past. After the guided tour, you could also tour three gallery exhibitions at the Seaport Museum, taking advantage of its pay-as-you-wish tickets. The museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district of New York, features several preserved artifacts and artworks, a fleet of historic vessels, a maritime reference library, and lots more.

You must register online in advance and select the session you’re interested in attending. If both classes are booked out, you could try your luck at the in-person cancellation line on the day of the event, which begins ten minutes before class. It’s also recommended that you carry your yoga mats, as only a limited number are available on the deck.

Wavertree is permanently docked at Pier 16 and does not sail the harbor. Access to the ship requires climbing a small ladder-type stairs and an angled gangway.

Follow this link to register for the yoga class - https://southstreetseaportmuseum.org/vinyasa/