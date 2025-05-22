Thousands Celebrate Nepal Day Parade Down Madison Avenue

Thousands of people enjoyed the wide-open space of Madison Avenue for the annual Nepal Day Parade on Sunday May 19.

If that date sounds familiar, it should, for while the massive Israel Day Parade was still marching north up 5th Avenue, the Nepalese were preparing to head south, marching from E. 38th Street to Madison Square Park.

Both events were blessed with fine weather: sunny, with the temperature around 70 degrees, and a nice breeze to add snap to the abundant flag waving.

This means a lot of red, white and blue, though unlike Old Glory, the Nepalese isn’t a rectangle. Rather, it’s made of two triangles, the top one partially overlaying the bottom one, so that, horizontally, it resembles a fish mouth. Upon each section are two white symbols: a thin crescent moon with eight rays up top and a sixteen-ray sun below.

Rotating the flag counterclockwise 90 degrees, one might see jagged mountain peaks, which suggest much of what little most people know about Nepal, namely the Himalayas, including Mount Everest.

Imposing as they are, there’s more to Nepal than mountains (many of them shared with Tibet). Organized by the New York Chapter of the Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA), the intent of the Nepal Day parade is both a community celebration and a showcase of Nepali culture to the city.

From a spectator’s standpoint, this was a wonderful and necessary thing.

While New York City is said to have the second-largest Nepali population after Dallas, Texas, they are concentrated in the Queens neighborhoods of Jackson Heights and Woodside, so they don’t often register on Gotham consciousness. Of the few Nepali restaurants in Manhattan, both Taste of Everest in Curry Hill and Cafe Himalaya in the East Village are well-reviewed.

To see the groups of brightly clad and joyous Nepalese women, men and children assembling this early afternoon was an inspiring sight. Indeed, person for person, this reporter hasn’t been to a parade exceeds it for warmth and vitality.

What a shame then that so few politicians or members of the non-Asian press were present to see it. This isn’t to ascribe any malice to their absence, but it does highlight the gulf between rhetoric and reality when it comes to celebrating diversity, particularly when it comes to politicians who are spending their spring running for citywide office. Is the Nepalese vote so small it’s not worth courting?

Indeed, the pre-parade ceremony with various Nepali dignitaries which was held on Madison between East 39th and East 38th streets, was graced by only two solons, both of whom had been at the Israel Day Parade earlier: Senator Charles Schumer and Mayor Eric Adams.

While Schumer has become the target of much intra-party sniping in recent years, it must be said that in person, in a small group, he maintains a significant presence and clearly enjoys the chance to engage an audience. Draped in two Nepalese scarfs and wearing what this reporter called a “jazz hat” in his notes but is actually called a dhaka topi. Made of cotton and woven with handsome patterns, the dhaka topi is the traditional men’s headgear of Nepalese celebrations.

“Namaste!” began the Senator still nattily attired in the blue sportscoat, white dress shirt, off white pants and brown shoes he wore to the Israel Day Parade. “I think the Nepalese community is one of the greatest communities New York has.” A loud cheer erupted from the crowd. “I have always worked to get more Nepalese into New York, fighting for TPS (Temporary Protected Status) when tragedy befell your homeland, many Nepalese came here and stayed and became great citizens.”

More cheers followed, likewise when Schumer did a little call and response with the crowd asking, “Who works hard here, raise your hand?” “Who wants a better life for your children?” “Who wants safe streets?” “Who wants good education?”

Among those standing by Schumer throughout this was Chhiring Sherpa, chairperson of the Nepal Day Parade 2025 and Kaushal Kishor Ray, Nepal’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Mayor Adams, still wearing his black Knicks playoffs cap from the Israel Day Parade, briefly spoke next. With both American and Nepali flags in hand, Hizzoner praised the Nepalis hard work and dedication, concluding “You make New York great, let’s enjoy the parade!”

Which, after Adams and Schumer cut the red parade ribbon together, everyone did, including the NYPD Desi Society; the Nepalese American Law Enforcement; Association; the Long Island Nepalese Society of New York; the Tamang Society of America; Ridgewood Nepalese Society; a group representing Noshi Province, with a banner featuring the parade’s theme, “Walking Together for a Better Nepal”; and a similar group representing the Gandaki Province. Their banner, by the way, featured a collage of Gandaki landmarks and scenes, along with the American and Nepali flags— and the Statue of Liberty, her torch held high.

The march continued to Madison Square Park, where a stage had been erected, and further ceremony, dancing, singing and celebration followed.

“Namaste!”