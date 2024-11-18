x
Truck Collides with Scaffolding in Chelsea, 3 People Injured

One person was rushed to Bellevue with a head injury when a box truck tore down a scaffolding on W. 29th St. early on November 18. The driver remained on the scene.

| 18 Nov 2024 | 12:51
    Twisted metal and wood outside an office building on West 29th between Eighth and Seventh Ave. on November 18 where a box truck tore down a scaffolding shed and injured three people, one seriously. ( Photo: Keith J. Kelly)
    Police shut down W. 29th St. between Seventh and Eighth Ave. on Nov. 18 after an early morning collision with scaffolding by a box truck injured three people, one critically. ( Photo: Keith J. Kelly)
    City Council member Eric Bottcher was on the scene on November 18 shortly after a box truck collided with scaffolding on W. 29th St. between Seventh and Eighth Ave. injuring three people, including one critically injured with a head injury. ( Photo: Keith J. Kelly)

Three people were injured, one critically, when a box truck collided with scaffolding on W. 29th St., sending it crashing to the ground.

“One of the victims has what was described as a serious a serious head injury,” according to city council member Eric Bottcher who held an impromptu press conference at the scene of the accident between Seventh and Eighth Ave. on November 18.

The accident happened at about 8:15 a.m. The person with the head injury was rushed to Bellevue Hospital by EMS and is listed in critical condition, according to police. Two other pedestrians had minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

About 60 FDNY and EMS responded to the scene.

The 62-year-old driver of a truck from Gabrielli Truck Sales remained on the scene and was being questioned by police but no arrests had been made at presstime. It was not clear at presstime what caused the driver to crash.

A company official for the trucking company, identified only as “Maryanne” said, “We don’t have any comment at this point.”