Tunnel Fire at Grand Central Disrupts LIRR Service, Injures 4

Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) riders faced major delays on the morning of June 10 morning after a tunnel fire broke out at the new Grand Central Madison Terminal a half mile underground.

Trains bound for the terminal were either canceled or rerouted to Penn Station, prompting the MTA to cross-honor LIRR fares on the subway between Jamaica and Penn Station.

The FDNY responded to reports of a “smoke condition” shortly after 8 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered “absolutely zero visibility” due to thick smoke in the deep basement along the LIRR’s 300-level tracks, according to Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker.

After hours of work and the efforts of over 100 firefighters and EMS personnel, first responders were able to locate the source of the fire in a transformer room. Crews had to cut through a rolled-down gate to access the area. The fire was brought under control by 11:46 a.m.

Three firefighters were injured during the response. Two were taken to Lenox Hill Hospital. One LIRR employee was also injured and transported to Bellevue Hospital.

LIRR service was restored in full by 2:41 p.m. when the first of the afternoon rush hour trains departed Grand Central to Hempstead, followed by normal peak service the rest of the afternoon and evening. Subway service was not impacted by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the LIRR fire marshal.