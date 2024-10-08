Turmoil Continues at City Hall as Adams Taps New First Dep and Another Aid is Arrested

It was another day of turmoil as Mayor Eric Adams again faced the press in the City Hall rotunda without his usual entourage of deputy mayors and as news of a new arrest of one former aid surfaced and his first deputy mayor officially resigned.

Adams introduced deputy mayor for housing, Marie Torres-Springer, as the new first deputy mayor, replacing Sheena Wright, who officially resigned on Oct. 7, ending weeks of speculation.

In the more jarring news for Adams, Mohammad Bahi, the mayor’s liaison to the Muslim community, who had resigned on Oct. 7 was arrested on Oct. 8 in connection with a probe into illegal straw donors during the Adams 2021 election campaign.

And of course, David Banks and Wright had their Harlem home raided by federal agents who seized electronic devices on Sept. 4 the same day they raided the home of David’s brother Phil Banks, the deputy mayor for public safety who resigned on Oct. 7 and the Rockland home of police commissioner Ed Caban, who resigned a week after the raid, saying he did not want to be a distraction.

None of them have been charged with any wrongdoing.

Torres-Springer made a brief appearance at the regular Tuesday press availability but took no questions and quickly departed after making a brief statement to the press. Her introduction drew a short round of applause from the city hall employees on the edges of the press contingent and even a few journalists in the press corps.

The press conference was not quite as crowded as a week ago when Adams faced the press alone for the first time since his indictment, but it was crowded enough that veteran NBC correspondent Melissa Russo and others had to sit on the floor for the hour-long conference because there were not enough chairs.

Adams, appearing a little more subdued than usual, and played a short recorded version of his usual walk off theme: “There are two kinds of people in the world, those who are from New York and those who wish they were.” But it was clipped version of the usual walk up music which on better days blared New York, New York song.

While the press was not hostile, it was relentless in talking about the ongoing federal probes which so far have resulted in a five-count corruption and bribery indictment against Adams that was unsealed on Sept. 26. A parade of at least seven close advisors who were either fired or resigned over the last month as a least four federal investigations swirled, homes were raided and electronic devices seized.

Among the departures, Lisa Zornberg, chief counsel who resigned on Sept. 14 saying she did not feel she could do her job anymore. It was reported that she wanted Adams to rid his staff of Phil Banks, Timothy Pearse and others. Adams resisted the move, although Phil Banks and Pearse are gone.

In addition of Wright, her husband David Banks, who resigned as education chancellor but originally intended to stay until Dec. 31. Instead, he said Adams asked him to pack up and leave on Oct. 16.

David Banks brother Phil Banks, the deputy mayor for public safety resigned Oct. 7.

Winnie Greco, Adams liaison to the Asian community who was reportedly particularly close to Chinese government official resigned on Oct. 7. One other aid, Rana Abbasova, was fired according to the NY Post. Adams declined to discuss specific personnel matters.

But the US Attorneys office and the FBI were not averse to spreading the news that Mohamed Bahi, Adams liaison to the Muslim community, was arrested on Oct. 8. Damian Williams, the US United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI issued a joint statement Oct. 8 revealing Bahi was charged with witness tampering and destruction of evidence in connection with a federal investigation of unlawful contributions to a particular 2021 mayoral campaign.

Adams insisted, “I have never told anyone to do anything illegal or improper. My instructions have always been, follow the law.”

Adams has said he will fight charges against him and plans to run for reelection. But when NBC’s Melissa Russo, sitting on the rotunda floor, asked him why he had no campaign web site or any listed reelection staff and was not soliciting donations for what is expected to be a crowded Deomocratic primary in June, Adams said he “did not want to peak early.”

Questions about the indictments and the parade of top aids heading to the exit filled up the entirety of the press avail. No questions about the day-to-day running of the city were asked.

“Nobody wants to go through this,” an exasperated Adams said at one point. “Let’s not kid ourselves. This is a tough time. But I am a tough man.”

He reiterated that would fight the charges “I did nothing wrong,” said Adams who was indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of wire fraud, two solicitations of a contribution from Turkish nationals, and one count of bribery.

”Are people expecting me to go into Gracie Mansion and hide? No,” he said, insisting he would continue to serve the people of New York. “They elected a tough man.”