Volunteer EMT Receives Award for Daring, Life-Saving Subway Rescue on UES

Matthew Tirschwell, the volunteer EMT who jumped into action to save the life of a man who had tumbled onto the subway tracks on the Upper East Side, was awarded with an official Proclamation on April 21 by Assembly member Alex Bores.

Recalling the night of the incident, Tirschwell, a volunteteer EMT said, “I heard some serious clamoring, people running in and out of the subway. People were saying that someone’s under the train. I thought, ‘Oh, here we go.’”

The situation was critical and first responders from EMS and the FDNY were not yet on the scene. A man had fallen from the platform onto the track and was hit by an oncoming train. Witnesses at the scene claimed the man appeared to be woozy and stumbled, finally fainting as he fell onto the tracks.

Outside of EMS, Tirschwell is the founder and CEO of Tirschwell & Co. Lighting Design. On January 17, he was returning home from the airport after a business trip to Los Angeles.

Speaking to QNS , Tirschwell said, “When I arrived, I realized this was serious. As a volunteer EMT, you’re always ready to act, and I always carry a tourniquet with me for situations like this.”

As witnesses explained to Tirschwell what happened, the volunteer EMT was readying himself for a rescue. The conductor left the stopped train and got down on the tracks, leading Tirschwell to believe that the third rail had been inactivated.

“I went in after I was told the third rail was off, but it later turned out that may not have been the case,” he said. “But if he’s going, I’m going.” Tirschwell climbed under the stopped train and applied his tourniquet to the victim’s right leg, the lower portion of which was amputated in the accident.

The victim, a forty year old man from the Bronx, was going in and out of consciousness, but Tirschwell was able to staunch the bleeding and save the man’s life while awaiting the arrival of first responders from the FDNY and EMS to arrive.

“The Fire Department came first and I thought of ways we could get him out. To the best of our abilities, we got him on a backboard, got his leg, and brought it with him. I think the jeans were still attached...Then they got him off the platform and took him away.”

“I dusted myself off, gave my name for their report, went back to my suitcases, took a breath, and walked home.”

Tirschwell has been an EMT for over thirty years, and has served with the Gotham Volunteer Ambulance Corp since 2019 and previously served for twelve years with the all volunteer Central Park Medical Unit.

Following his actions, Jesus Rodriguez, the Board Chair of Gothman Volunteer EMS praised Tirschwell for “extraordinary bravery and selflessness” in an official statement. “His quick thinking, courage, and commitment to serving others embody the highest ideals of our profession as EMS clinicians.”

The Proclamation was arranged, unbeknownst to Tirschwell, by his wife along with a friend who coordinated it with Assembly member Bores. “It came out of the blue,” Tirschwell told Our Town.

“It was a privilege to spend an evening honoring Matthew’s bravery,” an Instagram post by Bores read. “His actions reflect the dedication and readiness of so many first responders who quietly serve our communities every day.”