Whitney Museum Offers Free Admission and Earth Day Exhibits on April 22

The Whitney Museum of American Art is offering free admission for the day on Saturday, April 22, in honor of both Earth Day and the closing of one of their exhibits.

“No existe un mundo poshuracan” is the first survey of Puerto Rican art by a major U.S. art museum in 50 years, and focuses on Puerto Rican art in the wake of devastating Hurricane Maria. The exhibit will be closing at the conclusion of that weekend. Also on view during the free Earth Day admission will be “Jaune Quick-to-See Smith: Memory Map,” which celebrates five decades of work by indigenous artist Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, and “Josh Kline: Project for a New American Century,” which showcases the work of artist Josh Kline and includes works which deal with the climate crisis.

All ages are welcome at the Whitney Earth Day events, and from 11 AM to 3 PM, a climate-related drop-in art program for kids of all ages will be held on the third floor.

“Art is a powerful way to process complex subjects,” says Cris Scorza, the Helena Rubinstein Chair of Education. “The Whitney is a safe space for thoughtful discussion, debate, and reflection.”

“We encourage as many New Yorkers as possible to visit this Earth Day—for free—to discover the varying ways artists are addressing climate change, the land, and the environment through their work.”

Free tickets for April 22 are available while supplies last. It is strongly recommended to reserve tickets in advance; visit whitney.org/tickets.