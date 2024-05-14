$!A “Cool” Approach to Joint Pain: Non-Opioid Treatment With iovera°

According to the New York State Department of Health, over 3 million New Yorkers live with arthritis pain. Among the several types of arthritis, osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common. OA is a degenerative joint disease, often described as “wear and tear” on joints. It significantly contributes to chronic pain and disability across the United States. OA typically develops slowly and can worsen over time, leading to pain, stiffness, and swelling in the affected joints – most commonly the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Despite how common it is, the management of OA pain is lacking, and many people often experience pain for long periods of time. From over-the-counter (OTC) medications and physical therapy to short-acting steroid injections, or injectable hyaluronic acid gels that only offer short-lived relief, the quest for a solution can be daunting. Because many of these traditional remedies often lack the ability to provide long-term results, many patients end up with opioid prescriptions from their healthcare providers. A survey from 2022 focusing on individuals with knee OA or chronic knee pain found that nearly 3 in 5 patients have suffered from pain for more than 5 years. It also showed that 45% of patients used prescription opioids to address pain. Since opioid-related fatalities have quadrupled over the last decade, as reported by New York’s Office of Addiction Services and Supports, the need for safe and effective pain management strategies has never been more pressing.

With traditional methods falling short, many healthcare providers have adopted alternative treatments that are proven to be safe and effective at managing OA pain. One option that many patients are turning to is iovera°, an FDA-cleared handheld device that delivers extreme cold to freeze the nerves causing pain. iovera° immediately stops the nerves’ ability to transmit a pain signal. As a non-drug, non-opioid option, iovera° can be used to provide immediate pain relief in the knee, hip, shoulder, foot/ankle, and even the neck. The procedure takes about 30 minutes and is done right in a doctor’s office, providing relief lasting up to 90 days.

iovera° can also be used before knee replacement surgery to help alleviate pain before and after the procedure. In addition to reducing pain, it has been shown to improve the range of motion following surgery. Patients reported that after an iovera° treatment, they felt immediate relief from pain and were able to get back to their everyday activities without their chronic discomfort. In fact, 77% of patients reported continued pain relief 90 days after iovera° treatment. iovera° has also been proven to significantly reduce the need for opioids after a knee replacement.

The shift towards innovative treatments like iovera° highlights a crucial turning point in managing chronic pain—moving away from opioids towards solutions that put the well-being of patients first. It's important for those living with chronic OA pain to know that there are non-opioid solutions available that can provide immediate, long-lasting relief. These advances offer hope to the millions of people suffering from chronic or acute pain and emphasize the value of becoming informed about available treatment options.

