The Best Ski Resort for Health-Minded New Yorkers: Smugglers’ Notch

“Beyond the slopes, there are less-obvious health benefits that come with a trip to Smuggs,” explained the resort’s Activities Director, Stacey Comishock. “Visitors can relax and rejuvenate with wellness programs, yoga and aqua fitness classes all designed to help guests unwind and stay active.”

Winter is coming, and reservations are already filling up at Vermont’s top ski destination: Smugglers’ Notch. Nestled in the snow-covered Green Mountains, the premiere ski resort is just under six hours from Manhattan by car, and is the preferred winter getaway among health-conscious New Yorkers, who flock to “Smuggs” each year for its unique blend of outdoor adventure and wellness activities.

Here are four ways a vacation to Smugglers’ Notch can improve your wellbeing this winter:

1. Boost Cardiovascular Health

Whether attacking challenging downhill slopes like Doc Dempsey’s Glades, or tackling wide open groomers such as the Garden Path, skiing Smuggs is a great cardio workout. It enhances cardiovascular endurance, strengthens the heart, improves blood circulation, and can help lower blood pressure.

2. Enhance Mental Wellbeing and Reduce Stress

It’s scientifically proven: vacationers are happier and more relaxed when they visit Smugglers’ Notch. This is because winter sports like skiing, ice skating and snowshoeing release endorphins in response to the body’s physical activity.

And studies show that time spent outdoors reduces stress levels and improves mood. Here are just a few of the best ways to unwind at Smuggs:

• Relax in an outdoor hot tub while soaking in Smuggs’ unbeatable mountain views

• Cozy up by a bonfire

• Explore the resort’s tranquil winter walking trails

• Flow through a rejuvenating yoga class

3. Build Core and Leg Strength

Skiing strengthens the core and lower body, improving muscle tone, posture, and stability over time. Advanced skiers looking for a harder workout can choose gladed trails through the trees such as the Red Fox or Highlander Glades, for an exciting, challenging run.

4. Foster Social Connections

There’s a reason why Smugglers’ Notch has been voted the #1 ski destination for families time and time again: the resort is jam-packed with activities for all age groups, and offers countless opportunities for people to bond over shared experiences.

Families can experience the joy of learning how to ski or snowboard together; lessons are available to children and adults alike. And for non-skiers, there are group activities such as snowshoeing, ice skating, bonfires, scavenger hunts and games. With cozy accommodations and dining options that cater to all tastes, Smugglers’ Notch provides the perfect environment for families to create lasting memories and strengthen their bond while surrounded by natural beauty.

A vacation that makes you stronger

With so many mental and physical benefits, a trip to Smuggs is more than just a winter getaway —it’s a powerful tool for improving health and well-being. This season, grab your skis, bundle up, and discover why so many New Yorkers hit the slopes at Smugglers’ Notch year after year.