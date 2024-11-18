The Best Ski Resort for Health-Minded New Yorkers: Smugglers’ Notch

Winter is coming, and reservations are already filling up at Vermont’s top ski destination: Smugglers’ Notch. Nestled in the snow-covered Green Mountains, the premiere ski resort is just under six hours from Manhattan by car, and is the preferred winter getaway among health-conscious New Yorkers, who flock to “Smuggs” each year for its unique blend of outdoor adventure and wellness activities.
“Beyond the slopes, there are less-obvious health benefits that come with a trip to Smuggs,” explained the resort’s Activities Director, Stacey Comishock. “Visitors can relax and rejuvenate with wellness programs, yoga and aqua fitness classes all designed to help guests unwind and stay active.”
Here are four ways a vacation to Smugglers’ Notch can improve your wellbeing this winter:
1. Boost Cardiovascular Health
Whether attacking challenging downhill slopes like Doc Dempsey’s Glades, or tackling wide open groomers such as the Garden Path, skiing Smuggs is a great cardio workout. It enhances cardiovascular endurance, strengthens the heart, improves blood circulation, and can help lower blood pressure.
2. Enhance Mental Wellbeing and Reduce Stress
It’s scientifically proven: vacationers are happier and more relaxed when they visit Smugglers’ Notch. This is because winter sports like skiing, ice skating and snowshoeing release endorphins in response to the body’s physical activity.
And studies show that time spent outdoors reduces stress levels and improves mood. Here are just a few of the best ways to unwind at Smuggs:
• Relax in an outdoor hot tub while soaking in Smuggs’ unbeatable mountain views
• Cozy up by a bonfire
• Explore the resort’s tranquil winter walking trails
• Flow through a rejuvenating yoga class
3. Build Core and Leg Strength
Skiing strengthens the core and lower body, improving muscle tone, posture, and stability over time. Advanced skiers looking for a harder workout can choose gladed trails through the trees such as the Red Fox or Highlander Glades, for an exciting, challenging run.
4. Foster Social Connections
There’s a reason why Smugglers’ Notch has been voted the #1 ski destination for families time and time again: the resort is jam-packed with activities for all age groups, and offers countless opportunities for people to bond over shared experiences.
Families can experience the joy of learning how to ski or snowboard together; lessons are available to children and adults alike. And for non-skiers, there are group activities such as snowshoeing, ice skating, bonfires, scavenger hunts and games. With cozy accommodations and dining options that cater to all tastes, Smugglers’ Notch provides the perfect environment for families to create lasting memories and strengthen their bond while surrounded by natural beauty.
A vacation that makes you stronger
With so many mental and physical benefits, a trip to Smuggs is more than just a winter getaway —it’s a powerful tool for improving health and well-being. This season, grab your skis, bundle up, and discover why so many New Yorkers hit the slopes at Smugglers’ Notch year after year.
Why New Yorkers choose Smugglers’ Notch:
Smugglers’ Notch, an award-winning ski destination known as “America’s Family Resort,” is just six hours from Manhattan by car and was named the #1 resort for families by Trip Advisor, Good Housekeeping, Travel & Leisure and Ski Magazine.
Smuggs’ location is the best of the best. Its mountains regularly see over 300 inches of snow, and once travelers arrive, everything they need is on-site: from pristine snow trails and mountainside lodging, to top-notch dining and entertainment for all ages.
In addition to offering family-friendly activities, babysitting services, and lessons from professional skiers for kids and adults alike, Smugglers’ Notch also offers the best trails and slopes, including the only triple black diamond run in the northeast. In addition to great downhill skiing, Smuggs also has cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, tubing, and daily entertainment for kids, teens and families.
Check availability for your winter getaway today at smuggs.com
A cool way to burn calories:
• Downhill skiing and snowboarding burns up to 500 calories per hour. Smuggs boasts 78 pristine trails that span over 1,000 acres – from Sir Henry’s Learning Hill, to steep slopes, narrow chutes, and tree runs.
• Snowshoeing burns up to 600 calories per hour. Choose from snowshoeing scavenger hunts, private lessons, or a series of fun, guided treks at Smugglers’ Notch. On the Maple Snowshoe Trek, visitors learn the Vermont art of maple sugaring while exploring a trail of maple-lined trees. For more adventurous vacationers, there is a Winter Survival Skill Trek that teaches you how to find food, warmth and shelter in below-freezing conditions.
• Ice skating also burns up to 600 calories per hour. Smuggs guests enjoy gliding along the outdoor rink while taking in breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains.
• Cross-country skiing burns up to 800 calories per hour. Smuggs has 30 kilometers of groomed trails to explore.