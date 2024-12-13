Winter Fun for Everyone: Discover Vermont’s Best Ski Resort

Planning a winter getaway? Look no further than Smugglers’ Notch in the picturesque town of Jeffersonville, Vermont. The alpine destination is just under six hours from Manhattan by car and was named the “Best Resort for Families” by Tripadvisor, Good Housekeeping, Travel & Leisure, and Ski Magazine. There’s something for everyone at the award-winning ski destination. Here are just a few of Smuggs top attractions for every family member.

Fun for Kids: Lessons: Smuggs ski and snowboard lessons are in a league of their own. The resort’s skilled instructors are great with kids, and parents often notice a measurable difference in their child’s abilities after just one day. There are options for every age and skill level; private lessons, group lessons, and even an award-winning ski and snowboard camp, Snow Sport University. Another unique advantage is the dedicated space for beginner lessons on Morse Mountain. Unlike other resorts, there’s no chairlift traffic or advanced skiers zipping by, ensuring a safe and comfortable learning environment for all. Indoor Family Entertainment: The ultimate après-ski for any child, FunZone 2.0, keeps kids entertained at all hours of the day. This massive indoor entertainment complex features interactive activities for children of all age levels, including an inflatable slide and bouncy house, arcade games, an obstacle course, rock climbing, laser tag, and mini-golf.

Grown-Ups’ Getaway: Hit the Slopes: While kids are taking lessons, or being cared for at Smuggs top-rated, fully-certified TREASURES Child Care Center, adults can tackle the more challenging trails at Smugglers’ Notch. Advanced skiers can swoosh through the trees on Sterling Mountain’s Deer Run Glades, or zip down the northeast’s only triple black diamond on Madonna Mountain. Break in the Brew Shoes: Smuggs guided snowshoe adventures offer options for everyone – from winter survival treks, to a tree-lined walk teaching the Vermont art of maple sugaring, to Smuggs Brewshoes. The latter is a popular trek from the resort’s Nordic Center to Lot 6 Brewing Company. Snowshoers explore the breathtaking winter landscape while uncovering fun surprises – including hidden beer coupons – along the way. Part scavenger hunt, part adventure, the Brewshoes trek is a family-friendly excursion that ends in delicious food for the kids, and refreshing beverages for mom and dad.