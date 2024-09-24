Why You Should Be Excited About the Knicks This Season

There has been a feeling brewing in the city over the last year or so that had been markedly absent for a while. Sports will always be a popular topic of conversation among New Yorkers but the exploits of the Yankees or the Rangers had dominated. Actually, the poor performance of the Giants and the Jets was also popular during the football season.

But when it came to the Knicks it had almost seemed the city had given up. Don’t get us wrong, Knicks fans will always defend New York from critics and abuse, no matter the winning record. But that was all it was for a while. The Knicks had become a punching bag – a joke team – and it seemed as though no new coach or trade could change that situation.

It is fair to say that things are different now. Sports betting in New York has never been more popular and much of that is down to Knicks fans convinced that a championship will be coming to the Garden soon. But is that sense of confidence justified? Here are a few reasons why Knicks fans have every right to be excited about the new NBA season.

Back-to-Back Conference Semifinals

Before the 2022-23 season, the Knicks had played exactly one postseason series in nine years – a 4-1 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. The Garden had gotten horribly used to the lack of playoff basketball and it seemed as though the team couldn’t even tank properly in order to pick up a new franchise player.

So, it is very noticeable that both conference semifinals losses to Miami and then Indiana last season were deemed massive disappointments for the Knicks. Not because it meant the end of the season, but because they were both deemed very winnable. Now Knicks fans will be expecting a three-peat to that stage of the playoffs, at the very least.

Randle Returns

There have been times in the last few years that Knicks fans have wondered whether they had seen the best of Julius Randle. When he appeared, it seemed like the once go-to guy was more of a liability. Too many flagrant fouls and not enough game-winning buckets. And then there were the injuries.

He may not be the potential star of the show anymore but the power forward could still play a huge role in bringing a championship to New York. He still has all the abilities that endeared him to the fans a few years ago and he should be able to integrate into a new-look team to even greater effect.

New Players

There have been times when good players have been traded away in the last few seasons, leaving fans disappointed that a team of hard workers was being torn apart. But each and every time it has been proved to be a move for the best. Now the Knicks have excelled themselves in adding even more talent to the roster.

Bringing in Mikal Bridges could be the last piece of the puzzle. After a poor season in Brooklyn last year – not entirely down to the player – Bridges should thrive at MSG. Fans should be very excited about him teaming up with OG Anunoby – and this is one player who rarely missed games through injury.

NYC MVP

We couldn’t get much further without mentioning New York’s very own MVP, Jalen Brunson. Known as a good player before, Brunson is now considered one of the finest in the entire league and stepped up last season to cover the loss of injured players like Randle. There seemed to be nothing this man could not do.

Alas, it did all become too much for one set of shoulders. But there is no doubt that opponents will be terrified of just how many points Brunson will score on them this season. Knicks fans made their views on his status very clear towards the end of last season and he could be even better this year.

Nova York

Teaming up Jalen Brunson with Josh Hart seemed like a masterstroke at the end of the 2023 season. Here were two players who obviously got on well and had developed a positive bond while playing college ball at Villanova. Their history could be seen in the way they linked up and inspired the rest of the team.

So, if a move worked once, why not try it again? After moving around a couple of Californian teams, Donte DiVincenzo was brought to New York in the 2023 offseason and went on to record his highest-ever minutes per game and 3-point percentage. DiVincenzo also played with Brunson and Hart at school and will now be joined by Mikal Bridges , another top Villanova alumnus.

Coach Thibs

When Tom Thibodeau arrived at Madison Square Garden the Knicks had recorded just 38 wins in the previous two seasons combined. The organization had been entertained a merry-go-round of coaches and nothing seemed to be working. The Knicks were in a very bad place.

But after taking the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2013 in his first season, Coach Thibs has shown just why he was the right man for the job. His attention to detail and tough reputation are just two qualities that have improved the Knicks. But he is also excellent at developing players – and they seem to respond really well to him. He is an integral part of recent Knicks success.