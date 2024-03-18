Are Zoos Doing Enough for the Animals They Are Meant to Protect?

Dear Letters Editor:

When I saw the polar bears prior to their cage renovation [in the Central Park Zoo] they were happy and used their huge paws to kick off and propel themselves to the other side, and repeat without pause. After renovation, size of enclosure was reduced by at least half, and bears were sad, but made do with a much smaller water space in which to push off and get to other side. Unfair, cruel and unnecessary to say the least. I was appalled. I wrote the Zoo-no reply.

The sea lions were relatively satisfied; then one day a very new pup somehow jumped out onto the concrete and its mother was so distraught she was emitting the loudest ‘crying’ sounds until finally a keeper came to rescue the pup and return it to its mother, hopefully unharmed. Then the Zoo executives thought it a good idea to have excessively loud noise/music parties with live bands in front of the sea lion enclosure. The sea lions protested with loud cries and sounds continuously throughout the night, each night. It was disorienting, disrupting their peace, rest and sleep and more. I wrote, and received replies stating that the sea lions liked it and they will continue to do so. There are many other such appropriate venues for such raucous ‘parties’. It, of course, upset all other wildlife in and around the zoo, park, and neighborhood.

Bronx Zoo:

A vandal climbed into the lion or tiger’s enclosure a number of years ago and the animal did what it would naturally do in the wild. It began chewing on the vandal. It was shot to death and the vandal was freed, apparently with no consequences.

I remind all of the tragic story of Flaco, the rare owl, and ask everyone to contact their politicians to make positive changes to aid helpless encaged wildlife, and to have zoo policies and procedures changed before more needless tragedies occur. This is an urgent matter that can no longer wait.

Thank you,

Diana Stuart