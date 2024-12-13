Joe Biden Just Plain Lied to Us By Pardoning Hunter

We are forever searching for heroes. It is the American way. It is part of our national religion. We celebrate those we think are heroes with long weekends, barbecues, fables, and monuments. And even when we learn they failed, that they are less than perfect carriers of our peculiar brand of American morality, we turn away and curse those bearers of bad news who tell us the truth about them. Did George Washington not really have wooden teeth? How could he be less than a perfect hero. He could not tell a lie. Abraham Lincoln is Honest Abe because he is Honest Abe. Period. We gave him and Washington a weekend, and why would we, Americans, celebrate anyone other than those who are purest of heart, those who are American.

The November losing Democrats—they lost it all, the House of Representatives, the US Senate and the White House—ran a campaign calling their presidential opponent Donald Trump a fascist, a hater of democracy, a threat to America. And they screamed loudly that they were the choice of reason, of integrity.

They, the mighty moral Democrats would never, could never be like their opponents. They were the ones with moral clarity who would save the Republic from a new four-year term of Trump-inspired and condoned sin.

To make it all tidier, the outgoing Democrat president seemed only to look at his son Hunter Biden–convicted of federal crimes and facing an undetermined stint in prison—as only that: his son. He deserved, Hunter did, to be the son–like any other son in a jam–compassion, consolation, and caring from his family. That’s what families do whether the name printed on the mailbox is Biden or Smith.

But compassion is not a pardon. A pardon is a legally binding decision. Compassion and support are emotions shared and acted on for those we love, those in pain, those in need. That is not a pardon.

Joe Biden said he would not use his power to help his convicted criminal son.

And now we know that Joe Biden is no Honest Abe or George Washington. Joe Biden is a liar. Period. He gave his son felon Hunter a pardon. And recently he announced 1,500 pardons in a single day. [Ed note: It is a one-day record. Other presidents have handed out more in their time in office, including 1,927 by Obama; 2,819 by FDR and Harry Truman with 1,913]

Does this really matter? Why can’t a president lie? After all, don’t politicians just lie all the time?

Maybe they do.

So, what some say. So what? Joe Biden lied to every American. And his action will hurt his party in their in their efforts to tell the American public, American families and voters that it’s safe to vote for Democrats again because you can trust them to protect the Republic because they share our values and our dreams for better lives for all.

It is hard for normal people to believe that lying when you are the leader of one of the nation’s major political parties can inspire confidence in our political system. Only those who are blinded by an allegiance rejected by most of the nation might say such things. In their minds Trump is the problem.....the problem that erases Biden’s failure to keep his word to the nation. And they are dead wrong.

It was a lousy campaign the Democrats ran for President. They had a bad candidate, bad rhetoric, incomprehensively dense intellectual ads that caused no emotional sparks. It was an unimaginative blur of class biased junk.

Biden was the last symbol of integrity they had. And they lost him.

Worse for them, Americans do not have amnesia. And they will remember those who would tell them that Honest Abe really wasn’t so honest and that the cherry tree deserved to be chopped down. We cherish our myths. And too many of us will never forgive Joe Biden for robbing us. He took our faith away. And just plain lied.