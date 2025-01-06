x
Memories of Jimmy Carter

| 06 Jan 2025 | 01:59
    Jimmy Carter in the campaign trail in Tallahassee, FL
    Jimmy Carter in the campaign trail in Tallahassee, FL
    Jimmy Carter at an appearance at the Commonwealth Club of San Francisco in 2013.
    Jimmy Carter at an appearance at the Commonwealth Club of San Francisco in 2013.
This week, many of us are going back to our feelings about—and perhaps memories of—Jimmy Carter. Personally, I was working at CBS News’ local station in Los Angeles in 1976, when I was invited to a small dinner to meet the former governor of Georgie. He was rumored to be a possible contender for president.

I walked down to my neighbor’s house, expecting little. There were about 12 of us for dinner. Carter was at one end and I on the other. The host asked the men to make one move after every course. By dessert, I still wasn’t across the table from Carter, but he made sure to include everyone in his conversation.

When dinner was over, he walked over to say goodnight: shaking my hand, he said-- with no lust in his heart, but pure courtesy: ”I was hoping they’d move us one more time.” Suffice to say, I walked into the newsroom the next day and announced, “last night I met the next president.”’ “That peanut farmer!” came the riotous response. Next thing I knew, I was called by the campaign chairman, Terry O’Connell (former vet with a large eye patch) who asked me to be the California press secretary. I quit my job to take that post.

I realized early on that the national Carter campaign was writing off California. (I tried to explain that it is more like three states and that I would need more assistance. Also, Gov Jerry Brown was in the race.) Still, Carter did come to the city a few times: I recall joining him at Paramount Studios where he was thrilled to meet Henry Winkler, the star of “Happy Days” Two nicer men were difficult to imagine.

I even managed to convince my father—a wealthy philanthropist and anti-nuclear force, to consider supporting Carter. He was reluctant unless he could get the candidate to commit—if elected-- to sponsoring a United Nation Special Session on Disarmament. Carter promised, the session was held here in New York, and my father and Paul Newman were the delegates.

I interviewed historian Jonathon Alter several times over the years about his 2020 biography of Carter [”His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, A Life]. Not surprisingly, Alter’s book has shot up on best seller list this week. I focused on how ahead of his time this religious man was on so many issues: including with the women in his life. Yes, his marriage to Rosalynn of 77 years; his dynamic beloved mother Lillian; the female schoolteacher who he mentioned—and thanked-- in an important address. This was a man who realized the importance of the female voice. Personally, I recall when he ‘seduced’ me across a dining table all those decades ago; not with flirtation, but with curiosity, empathy, and respect. And soon after, by handing a very young woman a rather important position.

Michele Willens, a frequent contributor to Straus News, is the author of From Mouseketeers to Menopause.