Thousands Protest Trump Policies at ‘Hands Off’ Demonstration in Midtown

Thousands crowded the Bryant Park area on a cold, drizzly day April 5 as part of the nationwide “Hands Off” protest against a wide range of policies implemented by President Donald Trump.

As we were going to press on April 7, the global stock meltdown triggered by Trump’s tariff taxes on imports continued into its third day, sparking fears of a worldwide recession. But it was not just the left-of-center protestors who are up in arms. Billionaire hedge-fund boss Bill Ackman, a Trump supporter, warned that the world is on the brink of a “self-induced economic nuclear winter” and urged Trump to hit “pause” on the tariffs. Author and Newsmax host Bill O’Reilly, another strident Trump supporter, warned over the weekend that if Trump’s economic tariff moves flop, then the Democrats will take back the House in a landslide in 2026 and the Trump presidency will essentially be over.

The NYC protests, which started between 41st and 42nd streets, were packed with demonstrators who walked west toward Fifth Avenue and then marched to Madison Square Park about one mile south. Many held signs and gave shouts supporting democracy, union rights, and Social Security, and opposing oligarchy, Trump, and Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, who is heading DOGE (the Department of Government Efficiency) that is already responsible for firing over 200,000 government employees.

“New Yorkers are here today, Americans around the country are out in the streets saying, No way! We’re not going to give up without a fight,” said Donna Lieberman, executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union.

Mark Mindek came dressed as Uncle Sam brandishing a banner proclaiming “Hands Off Our Democracy.”

“I feel that immigrants are such an important part of our country,” he said. “We’re all immigrants. They have brought so much richness to the country.” He added, “Medicare, Medicaid, cancer research. These are all really important things that should not be cut.” Hands Off is a reference to “Hands Off, New York Fights Back,” the organizer of this event.

Mindek’s comments were echoed by Mary Beth, another participant. She told Straus News she was demonstrating because of “Everything. I am particularly disturbed by the disappearing students.”

Zoe, 56, from NYC, said she was there because of the “Trump administration’s assault on civil rights, on the economy, on our place in the world. Everything. He is unfit, just like Clinton said,” and he should be impeached for being a “terrible president.”

One other participant, an adjunct professor at a number of local schools, commented that it was inspiring to see the diversity of ages and backgrounds and jobs together, even if local Democratic officials continue to stay away from most of the street demonstrations.

Blaine, 55, said that he is “Asking for Elon to be sent to Mars, because the country is just broken by Trump and Elon. Elon wants to go to Mars anyway.”

