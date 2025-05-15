Day Trip or Overnight

Philly—yeah, savvy New Yorkers don’t like the athletic teams here, but this city is not just about the Phillies, the Eagles, the Flyers, and the 76ers.

Summer is an especially good time for a visit to this urban neighbor. Within the city limits is Fairmount Park, over 2,000 acres, split by the Schuylkill River, the majority on the west side of the river; there are many trails, natural areas, athletic fields, and historic structures to be explored. As an example, Concourse Lake on the west side is 14 acres of 142 native trees in 24 various species and 503 shrubs of 24 different species, on a paved walking path around the lake. Benches offer a contemplative respite for resting and bird-watching.

With a history dating back to 1682, Philadelphia cleverly bookmarks its historical sites between the old (Independence Hall a prime example) and the new (a diverse skyline), is a leader in the culinary arts, five world-class art museums, part of the more than 100 museums in the Philadelphia region. There’s a lot to see and do in this surprisingly hip bastion of culture barely an hour away from our island. No matter what you are looking to do in an afternoon, a day or a weekend, it should be available in the City of Brotherly Love.

If history interests you, Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell are musts; Benjamin Franklin’s roots are evident around the eastern end of Market Street. The Museum of the American Revolution may fill in some blanks for you, and learn about early American Jewish life at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History. Also, within the Independence Hall neighborhood, is the National Constitution Museum, so vital to learn about in these times.

Do you like to look at street art? The “Mural Capital of the World” is an incubator for seasoned and emerging street artists.

Maybe you want to learn more about the COVID epidemic? At the Mütter Museum (and “Historical Medical Library”) a special exhibition marks five years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and considers how to build trust in public health. A brief walk from the Mütter is the Franklin Institute, which deals with science and technology, a staple for family trips. The Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Rodin Museum, and the Barnes Collection, each a stellar artistic draw, are proximate to one another. To get to them, it’s a beautiful walk from the first two museums along Franklin Parkway, festooned with flags of world nations.

On the Delaware River side of town, maritime history is chronicled at the Independence Seaport Museum. Notably, the well-preserved 1895 USS Olympia, the oldest steel warship in the world, and the USS Becuna, a WWII submarine, are yours to tour and envision what life was like for the sailors on these ships.

Overnighting? There are over 100 hotels in the city, with many different price levels to choose from. Center City, as the downtown area is referred to, boasts the largest number of choices; if you are driving, you might find it easier to stay in the suburbs, which offers the choice of a suburban SEPTA train or using the car. With many familiar hotel brands to choose from, there are rooms for every budget.

Philadelphia, both an innovative and traditional foodie destination, is also a great place for mingling at trendy bars and cocktail lounges. Beyond more-common cuisines, Moroccan, Indonesian, and Senegalese restaurants add to the mix of choices for expanding culinary horizons. This is not to obliterate Philly traditions of cheese steaks, pretzels, Tastycakes, and hoagies. Don’t worry: Whatever you crave will be available, from vegan dishes to good seafood. The bar scene ranges from regular bars to bars that are tragically hip, all over the Philadelphia Region. Do research places that will appeal to you.

Manhattanites always want more from their travels, and to get there you have choices.

Want to drive? It’s around two hours. On Amtrak from Penn Station to 30th Street, the main Philadelphia station, it takes an hour and 10 minutes on the Acela, or about 20 minutes longer on a regular train. Going by Flixbus, Greyhound, or Peter Pan bus will be about two hours. A little longer, and perhaps less money for a last-minute trip, might be taking New Jersey Transit to Trenton and SEPTA to Downtown Philadelphia, almost a three-hour ride.

First stop in the process for a great summer vacation? Start with www.visitphilly.com/features/essential-guide-to-philadelphia