5 Things to Do in NY on the 4th

If you’re not heading to the Hamptons or other vacation hot spots over the Fourth of July, there’s plenty to keep you entertained in the Big Apple--from open bar boat cruises with DJs that will give you a close up view of the fireworks on the East River to the world famous hot dog eating contest in Coney Island. Here’s a quick look at five things to do on the fourth.

● Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks. From 9:25 p.m. to 9:50 p.m., New Yorkers can watch Macy’s annual Independence Day firework show over the East River between East 26th and 40th St. Over 60,000 shells will be launched during this iconic display.

● Coney Island’s 4th of July Fireworks. Coney Island’s annual firework show will begin at 9:30 p.m. on the Coney Island Boardwalk. The fireworks can be viewed atop rides like the Wonder Wheel as well.

● Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. Starting at 11 a.m. at Nathan’s Flagship on Coney Island, 10 minute hot dog eating competitions will commence, marking an NYC tradition over 100 years old.

● 4th of July Rooftop Experiences. For a steep price, New Yorkers can attend 4th of July parties at prime viewing locations such as the Empire State Building ($525/pp), OneWorld Observatory ($64-275/pp), and The Edge ($250/pp).

● 4th of July Cruise offered by Event Cruises offers both brunch and night time cruises on the East River. Night time cruises run from $299/pp to full dinner cruise at $449/pp and day time brunch cruises start at $149. All leave from Pier 36 at South St. off the FDR Drive.