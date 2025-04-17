Backlash by Restaurant Owners As New Outdoor Dining Rules Take Hold

When it was first unveiled by Mayor Eric Adams, it was hailed as a compromise that kept outdoor dining sheds intact for eight months of the year.

But a hearing slated for April 23, underscores the problem that many restaurant owners have with the new regulations.

”The public clearly supports outdoor dining.” said Kevin Mulligan, owner of The Laurels on the northern end of the East Village who told Straus News he plans testify at the hearing.

But his restaurant has been hit with fines totalling at least $2,500 because his sidewalk shed is fully enclosed. He concedes he did not apply for a new license, in part because he questions the value of having open sides sheds as the new law requires and the seasonality of it.

”It’s going to cost several thousand dollars to put it up, several thousand dollars to take it down and several thousand dollars to store it.”

He also said the open sidedness will undoubtedly encourage homeless people to move in. “You know I’m going to get a call from the person opening up in the morning, telling me there is a homeless person sleeping there and using the corner as a bathroom.”

He also said the open sides mean that restasurant owners need to spend time and money chaining up their tables and chairs or storing them indoors. And if left outdoors and exposed to the elements, it means they will wear out faster and need to be replaced.

Another taco establishment a short distance away also has an enclosed shed on a sidewalk and is getting hit with fines. Tiffany Collings, a co-owner of xxxx said that the previous establishment could not survive as a takeway place with only eight seats inside. She said if the law as it stands is not changed, she’s unlikely to be able to survice as a restaurant. “Right now the city has nothing for us,” she said. “We’ll probably have to close down.”

Keith Powers, a city council member on the East Side who is running for borough president has heard the complaints and agrees something should be done to modify the law. “It was a well intentioned law, but it had some negative consequences,” he said. “We have to find a way to protect our cherished local businesses.”

Mulligan said he is circulating a petition calling for change and has picked up support from The Mahon Hospitality Group, owner of Langan’s, and Taco Amor, and the Pig ‘n Whistle in mid-town Taco Loco and a dozen others.

The number of outdoor dining options plunged by 80 percent under the new rules, indicating the restaurant industry in the city for whatever reason did not embrace the changes. There were only 2,600 licenses issued when the new season opened, compared

The Hospitality Alliance, a lobbying group for the restaurant industry is also pushing for change.

“One of the key challenges faced by small restaurants across the five boroughs is the seasonal only roadway dining option,” the big restaurant trade association says. “The construction and storage costs associated make it too expensive and cumbersome for many restaurants.”

“To address this issue, the city should allow roadway cafes that meet specific standards to remain open year-round.”

The alliance is also calling for the city council to remove the requirement that the outdoor cafes be open air.

“Restaurants pay annual fees for sidewalk cafes so they should be allowed to enclose them, esspecially during the winter months using canvas, acrylic and glass vestibule style coverings to keep their customers and workers warm and protected from the elements of weather.”