A beloved grandmother and community figure was gunned down on a Harlem street when she went to investigate the source of a commotion outside of her apartment on Lenox Ave. and was caught in the crossfire between two men.

A memorial of candles and flowers was growing outside the home of the victim, Excenia Mette, 61, who was one of the first black woman to open a bodega in Harlem in the 1980s.

Friends and family on April 26th remembered her as “the mayor of Harlem” and placed a white wreath outside her home after walking from W. 145th St. and Malcolm X Blvd to W. 113th St. and Lenox Ave., where they laid a wreath outside her appartment.

.On the night of the shooting on April 22, around 10:30 p.m. she was in Tamara’s Beauty Bar in the ground floor of her apartment building at 61 Lenox Ave. when she heard a heard a commotion. Two men were arguing and she reportedly heard two shots and went to investigate with the hope that her grandson was not involved.

One of the combatants was shot in the foot. Both Matte and the man, later identified as Darious Smith were brought of Mount Sinai Morningside, but Matte could not be saved.

Smith was arrested on April 24 two days after the shooting and charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon, according to police. The second suspect was still at large.

The district attorney viewed surveillance footage from the night of the shooting but no video has been released by police, which suggests the police know the identify of the shooter and therefore don’t need the public’s help in identifying him. He is believed to be the one who fired back at Smith after he disscharged two shots from a 9mm pistol.

The DA’s said that around approximately 10:29 PM, a man wearing a blue jean jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black pants and later identified as Smith rode a motorized scooter to 57 Lenox Ave., disembarked and approached a group of people on foot.

Prosecutors said Smith fired twice toward the group of people before fleeing on his scooter westbound on W. 113th Street, where he was intercepted by officer Edwin Abrego and his partners from the 28th Pct. who had rushed to the scene after the shots fired report crackled over police radio.

Smith collided with an officer as they attempted to stop him and attempted to run way on foot onto St. Nicholas Avenue, where prosecutors said he discarded his black 9mm pistol to the sidewalk even while hobbled by the gunshot wound in his foot.

He was eventually collared and brought to Mount Sinai Morningside, the same hospital where Mette had been transported in an attempt to save her life. wo days later on April 24 remanded without bail.

Matte, who was known as Zeenie or Mamma Zee, had opened a deli, Momma Zee’s Food to Plez in the 1980s which was forced to close during COVID She was originally from Peoria, IL. After her own deli closed, she had worked as a cook at 67 Deli Corp. down the street from her apartment.