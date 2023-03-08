FBI Offers $250G Reward for Info Leading to Arrest of Times Sq. Bomber 15 Years Ago

The FBI said on March 7 that it is now offering a $250,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect who bombed a Times Square Armed Forces recruiting station 15 years ago.

There was no word on why the hefty award is being offered now, but the FBI suspects the bombing may be linked to two others unsolved bombing cases in New York in which similar type explosives were used: a 2005 attack on the British Consulate and a 2008 incident at the Mexican consulate.

“Fifteen years may have passed since the bombing occurred, but the New York Joint Terrorism Task Force is unwavering in the pursuit of justice in this case,” according to a statement from FBI assistant director in charge, Michael J. Driscoll. “If you have any information in this case, please contact us.”

Nobody was injured in the bomb that exploded at the Times Sq. recruiting station that is now a police station. The FBI said the suspect pedaled a blue Ross bicycle west on 37th Street, took a right on Sixth Ave and made a left on 47th St before turning left down Seventh Ave. He got off the bike near the recruiting station at 43rd St. and Seventh and placed the bomb at the recruiting station, lit a fuse and fled.

The bike was later discovered in a dumpster. The FBI said the explosive was built using an aluminum can.

In all three unsolved bombings, the devices were delivered by a suspect on a bicycle between 3 am and 4 am, the FBI said.