Five Free Things to Do in NYC Before Summer Comes to a Close

The dog days of summer may be upon us, but there are still wonderful things to keep you entertained. And many are absolutely free. Here’s a few ideas:

● Attend a SummerStage concert–SummerStage hosts free (and paid) concerts throughout the summer in all five boroughs. This August in Manhattan, performers include The Originals, TheComet is Coming, and Cautious Clay.

● Visit Little Island○ Little Island is a public park in Hudson River Park that opened in May 2021. Admission onto the island—which boasts unique architecture — is free andfeatures various performances along with different arts-and-craft activities. Foodand restrooms are available on the island.

● Watch an outdoor movie–Summer on the Hudson: Pier I Picture Shows will feature free outdoor movies at Riverside Park on the Upper West Side. Showings are on Wednesdays at 8:30p.m., and this August, the movies will be Pleasantville, Roman Holiday, TheTerminal and Some Like It Hot.

● See Shakespeare in the Park–The Public is continuing to host their annual free showing of Shakespeare plays in Central Park. Hamlet ended its run on Aug. 6 but The Tempest takes over on Aug.27. You can reserve tickets on The Public’s website. Come September, the Delacorte Theater in Central Park will be shutting down for a two year renovation.

● Workout at the Harlem Meer–The Harlem Meer Summer Festival is expanded this summer to offer free and unique fitness classes. You will find everything from double Dutch jump roping to yoga to dance. You must register and sign a waiver to take part in the classes.