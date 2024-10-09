Heartbreaking: Tiny Body Found in Downtown Restaurant Bathroom was from Miscarriage

The mystery of a tiny body weighing just over one pound was solved as police said the medical examiner identified it the fetus of a boy who was miscarried by the mother in the 22nd or 23rd week of pregnancy.

Police said the mother has been identified as a 20-year-old woman who visited the restaurant on Sept. 29 and could potentially face charges. The fetus was discovered on the morning of Sept. 30 before the restaurant opened.

“She leaves the bathroom and employees are alerted that the bathroom is dirty,” said NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny at a press briefing on Oct. 8. The tiny body was discovered in the toilet. “The next day, they come in and find that it’s clogged.”

He said the little boy weighed only around 1.2 pounds and the placenta and umbilical cord were still attached.

The medical examiner said the baby may have taken one or two breaths, according to Kenny, but wouldn’t have been able to survive, He said the medical examiner believed the child was delivered arround the 22nd or 23rd week of the mother’s pregnancy and had no obvious abnormalities.

Police know the identity of the mother but a week after the discovery of the body, the mother has not been hit with charges and her name was not disclosed.