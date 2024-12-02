Hoylman-Sigal Enters Race for Borough President vs Powers

New York State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal has officially entered the race for Manhattan borough president after finishing behind Mark Levine in the Democratic primary in 2021.

It may shape up as another East side vs. West side battle. He’ll be battling Keith Powers, the City Council member representing Stuyvesant Town, Peter Cooper Village and the Upper East Side.

Hoylman-Sigal represents a district on the West Side from W. 14th St. to W. 102nd St. So far, they are the only declared candidates.

The incumbent, borough president Levine, was elected in 2021 after beating Hoylman-Sigal in a close primary race. Levine is running for comptroller next year.

The comptroller spot is open because incumbent Brad Lander is not seeking re-election and instead is one of a host of candidates who have said they will battle Mayor Eric Adams in the Democratic Primary next June.

Hoylman-Sigal in his announcement said: “Representing Manhattan and raising my family here, I know the challenges we face. There’s a feeling of insecurity on our streets and in our subways and a growing concern that people are falling through the cracks and not getting the help they need.

”Whether it is dangerous e-bikes, never ending scaffolding, or people struggling with mental health crises or addiction, there’s work to be done to make our city more liveable for everyone.

If he wins the election, Hoylman-Sigal would be the first openly gay person to be elected borough president.

While Levine has not made any endorsement this early in a primary that is still more than six months away, last week he joined with Powers and Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg to co-sign an op-ed in the Daily News entitled: “Removing Street Scaffolding Helps Fight Crime.” But Hoylman-Sigal also said in his announcement that he hopes to “build on Mark Levine’s work and move the borough forward.”

Aside from scaffolding, Powers has pushed legislation to convert the city vehicle fleet to electric vehicles, prevent housing discrimination, strengthen the noise code, and tackle e-bike fires with tougher city regulations. He is a supporter of City of Yes legislation that is being pushed by Eric Adams and Levine to build more affordable housing in the city. He was elected to the city council in 2018 and is term limited and can’t seek reelection.

Hoylman-Sigal was elected to the New York State in 2012 and has been active on bills regarding affordable housing, LBGTQ+ rights and public safety.

A big question for both candidates may be where they stand on the bid by developers to bring casino gambling to Manhattan. Two projects are vying for a gambling license on the West Side in Hoylman-Sigal’s district and one is looking for a license on the East Side which Powers represents.