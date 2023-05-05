Immigrants Begin Arriving at Former NYPD Academy in Gramercy Park

Immigrants began getting dropped at temporary housing that is being set up in the first floor gym of the former NYPD Academy on E. 20th Street as the city deals with new wave of asylum seekers being bused in from Texas.

Straus News saw one bus load of immigrants being dropped off Friday May 5 around 9 pm. A small number of asylum seeking immigrants had begun arriving Thursday May 4. one source said.

The National Guard had helped set up the cots and other amenities on the massive first floor gym in the Academy, one insider said.

Details are scarce, with the NYPD not even acknowledging that it made one facility available to the city--with acknowledging that the facility was the former Police Academy.

“The department made available limited space within one of its facilities for a short period to assist the city in dealing with this emergency,” a spokesperson for the NYPD confirmed. “As this is a police facility, we are taking all necessary steps to ensure security at the location.”

Men and women were spotted checking into the facility. The police academy moved out around 2015 when the new academy in College Point, Queens opened on a 30 acre site.

For awhile, community board six had floated the idea of converting the former academy into a school since it already contained classrooms, a library, a locker room, a gym whose floor is nearly equal in length to the court at Madison Square Garden, and even a swimming pool. Insiders said the pool has been drained and not in use for a number of years.

The rumblings to convert the academy into a public school faded once the NYPD decided to keep the facility for its own to use it as a candidate assessment facility. The NYPD is continuing to use the facility even as it braces for more immigrants to arrive in the days ahead.

“It’s going to be a s*** show,” grumbled one police officer on duty. “We’re understaffed as it is.”

Calls to Mayor Eric Adams office to find out how long and how many immigrants will be housed there were not returned by presstime. Straus News saw both men and women being checked into the gym, which seemed to have rows of cots set up. No children were seen, however.

A spokes