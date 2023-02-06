Life Sentence Looms for Attacker Convicted of Rape of Asian Woman in Chelsea in ‘21

A 61 year old repeat offender was convicted of sexual assault and sexual abuse for the brutal rape of an Asian woman at a Chelsea construction site in December.

The victim who was a student at the time, had left the United States and did not return for trial. Prosecutors said that police had been alerted to the vicious attack by passersby and arrived on the scene quickly at a construction site at 28th St. and Eighth Ave.

Police body cam footage captured Darryl Phelps, 62, on top of the 23 year old woman and prosecutors obtained corroborating statements from friends of the victim.

Prosecutors said that Phelps hit the victim with a hard object, knocking her to the ground before punching her repeatedly and he threatened to kill her if she made noise or called the police. They charged that he took off her pants, sexually assaulted her and raped her, holding her down with one arm while wrapping another arm around her neck. A delivery driver called 911 and NYPD officers pulled Phelps off the victim and arrested him.

“In less than an hour of deliberations, a jury of Darryl Phelps’ peers found him guilty of brutally raping a young woman who was simply trying to walk home from work,” said District Attorney Alvin Bragg in a statement. “Notably, while this survivor did not return to the United States to testify, our prosecutors were able to secure this conviction using body-worn camera footage, eyewitness testimony, and other evidence.”