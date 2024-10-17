Man Arrested for Stabbing 19-year-old Victim Outside NY State Municipal Court Building

A 41-year-old ex con from the Upper West Side was arrested for the knife attack of a 19-year-old victim who was outside the NY State Municipal Court Building in downtown Manhattan waiting to pay a traffic summons.

The victim, identified as Alan Ryvikin said he was knifed from behind just below the neck on Oct. 16 shortly before noon.

Marvin Dupree, 41, who police said resided at 562 W. 143rd St., was arrested later that day and charged with attempted murder and felony assault. The victim lost considerable blood but court officers quickly summoned EMS which rushed him to Bellevue Hospital where he was listed in stable condition and subsequently released.

The victim told NBC News that he needed eight stitches to close the wound.

The attack appears to have been completely random with the alleged assailant saying nothing before or after the attack. ”When he walked away the dude looked at me and smiled with the knife in his hand,” Ryvikin told the New York Post from Bellevue Hospital..

The attack occurred with 500 feet of the NYPD HQ at One Police Plaza, which is just west of the municipal summons court building where the random attack occurred.

The Daily News reported that the alleged assailant was paroled in November, 2019, after serving nearly a four year sentence on a drug dealing conviction. He reportedly had two prior convictions for selling drugs and drug possession.