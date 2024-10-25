MTA Adds More Subway and Metro North Trains to Yankee Stadium During Series

Heading to Yankee Stadium for a World Series game just got a whole lot easier.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced on Oct. 25 that the New York City Subway and Metro-North Railroad will add additional service to help fans get to and from Yankee Stadium next Monday and Tuesday (and Wednesday, if necessary) as the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Dodgers in this year’s World Series.

The games have a start time of 8:08 p.m.

During each of the World Series games, all northbound subway express trains will be making game day stops at 161 St-Yankee Stadium, a station which is not normally on the express stop list.

It stands in stark contrast to the service the MTA had to Mets games during their post season run. There was no express service on the number 7 line throughout, it was instead replaced with a modified “skip stop” 7 line that ran on local tracks. The LIRR ran only normal service from the Willets Point station to Manhattan.

And the usual Manhattan express in post game, which once made only four stops in total was instead running as a skip stop train. The MTA attributed to change in #7 train service to unavoidable long term construction.

But the MTA is rolling out the proverbial red carpet for Yankee games. And to handle the post game crush, train service at 161 St-Yankee Stadium will be supplemented with extra trains to increase capacity at the station. Additional NYC Transit personnel will be stationed at 161 St-Yankee Stadium each day to provide support on the platforms and mezzanine.

Metro-North Railroad

For fans in the northern suburbs, Metro-North will operate extra services to Yankee Stadium on all three lines, including the Yankee Clipper Trains to the Game, a one-seat ride directly to and from the stadium.

On the New Haven Line, there will be two Yankee Clipper trains to the game that depart New Haven at 4:07 pm and 4:47 p.m., arriving at the stadium at 6:08 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Both trains stop at West Haven, Mil

Shuttle and regularly-scheduled trains will also operate between Grand Central Terminal, Harlem - 125th Street, and Yankees - E 153rd Street which connect with regularly scheduled Harlem and New Haven Line trains, and also provide service for passengers connecting at Grand Central from Long Island Rail Road trains via Grand Central Madison. Schedules and fares are available on the MTA TrainTime app and the MTA website.

The MTA offers customers a variety of ways to receive real-time and planned service change information, as well as 24/7 customer support in their native language.

Access-A-Ride

Access-A-Ride paratransit has a designated stop at Yankee Stadium located on East 161st Street at Macombs Dam Bridge near Gate 4.

To book a trip customers can use MY AARonline or in the MTA app or call AAR at (877) 337-2017. When booking with an agent, customers should indicate they would like to be dropped off at the Yankee Stadium AAR Bus Stop.

MTA app– Customers who use the comprehensive MTA smartphone app will see real-time travel information for all MTA services all in one place. new.mta.info– The “Service Status” box at new.mta.info provides the latest status for each line.

The MTA also offers The Live Subway Map that shows the real-time position of trains, planned service changes and highlights accessible stations.

At all times, the MTA said customers can sign up for email and SMS alerts tailored to their specific commutes and travel times. They can also sign up for MTA newsletters like The Weekender, a weekly newsletter that covers major weekend planned service changes. Sign up here.

Fans can follow the MTA on X (formerly Twitter) @MTA, @NYCTSubway, @NYCTBus, @LIRR, and @Metronorth for service updates and customer service support.

Riders can chat with NYC Transit via WhatsApp for 24/7 customer assistance. With the help of Google Translate, NYC Transit staff offer real-time customer support in up to 108 languages.

For those who prefer to contact the MTA by telephone, information is available by dialing 511. Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can use their preferred service provider for the free 711 relay to reach the MTA at 511.