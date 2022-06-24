New York Politicians on the End of Roe v. Wade

Americans across the country now face a very different world, following a Supreme Court decision on Friday morning that ends the constitutional right to abortion by overruling Roe v. Wade, which set precedent for nearly 50 years. With the legality of abortion left to individual states, twenty already either have a “trigger ban” in place or are considered likely to ban the medical procedure, the Washington Post reports.

In New York, the Reproductive Health Act of 2019 protects abortion as health care, alongside several other pieces of more recent legislation that promote the safety of providers and patients. In the hours after the latest Supreme Court decision, local politicians maintained that the city and state will remain a “haven.”

Governor Kathy Hochul

“Today the Supreme Court rolled back the rights of millions of Americans, disregarding their interests and — more importantly — their lives. Access to abortion is a fundamental human right, and it remains safe, accessible, and legal in New York.”

“This is a dark day for our country. Ever since I was sworn into office, I’ve worked to strengthen New York’s abortion laws and protect those who need care. We won’t stop fighting.”

Mayor Eric Adams

“There is nothing to call this Supreme Court opinion but an affront to basic human rights and one that aims to shackle women and others in reproductive bondage.”

“To all New Yorkers: I want to say that they can still access safe, legal abortions here in New York City. And to those seeking abortions around the country: Know that you are welcome here and that we will make every effort to ensure our reproductive services are available and readily accessible to you.”

Attorney General Letitia James

“The #SupremeCourt just destroyed 50 years of progress by overturning Roe v. Wade, and put the health and lives of millions across the U.S. into question. To those defending abortion rights and those scared of the future: I will always use the power of my office to fight for you.”

District 10 Congressman Jerrold Nadler

“This dangerous decision is a severe attack on women’s rights and a grave insult to human dignity.”

“By gutting this constitutional right, the Supreme Court has turned its back on decades of progress on reproductive rights and has stripped individuals of their power to make some of the most intimate life decisions, and instead, has given that power to the State. This outcome strikes at the very heart of a free society.”

“The fight for women’s reproductive rights has had many successes and setbacks over the last 50 years. While today’s dangerous decision represents the most serious setback to date, it is certainly not the end of the road.”

District 12 Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney

“I want to be very clear — Republicans’ overturning of Roe is not about protecting public health or safety, it is about taking away our right to bodily autonomy. This disgraceful decision will eliminate access to abortion care for millions of people in the United States and will disproportionately harm communities that are already marginalized and more likely to experience health disparities, including people of color and people with less income.”

“Today’s decision undermines decades of precedent protecting fundamental freedoms for all people living in the United States and is a direct threat to other essential rights based on a person’s right to privacy, including the right to contraception and the right to same sex marriage. It will be recorded as one of the most misguided, ideologically-driven, and deeply flawed decisions in our country’s history.”

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine

“To everyone in any place in the country where your reproductive freedom is being denied: The right to an abortion in New York is enshrined in law. You are welcome here. You will always be welcome here.”

UWS District 6 Council Member Gale Brewer

“I am enraged that the Supreme Court today condemned women to suffering, hardship, and possible death. Generations have fought for autonomy over women’s bodies and this ruling pushes the United States backwards — and could threaten other privacy rights that were Court-established precedent.”

“States will now be divided into abortion deserts and abortion havens. New York will remain a haven — having codified Roe into law — but we must stand in solidarity with those living in abortion deserts, deprived of access to safe reproductive health services. Justice cannot be achieved until all women in every state have access to a safe abortion.”

UES District 5 Council Member Julie Menin

“Today’s #SCOTUS ruling is a horrific affront to all. Today will go down in history as the day women no longer have control and agency over their own bodies. I am devastated that my daughter, and daughters across this country are growing up in this new reality.”

Chelsea District 3 Council Member Erik Bottcher

“The United States Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. The words themselves are shocking to read. Be shocked — then join the fight to correct this injustice. This will be corrected — at the ballot box.”

District 27 State Senator Brad Hoylman

“Our collective fears about the prospects of Roe have been realized. I fear for the future of my young daughters and countless others who could be forced into government-mandated pregnancies.”

“As daunting as the future may seem, as we celebrate Pride this weekend with our friends and neighbors, I hope we use the moment, as we say, to organize — not agonize — for the months ahead.”

District 28 State Senator Liz Krueger

“Today’s heinous ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade means that millions of women will no longer have the right to make the most personal decisions about their own bodies and to access necessary reproductive health care services. This will have immeasurable impacts on women’s liberty, rights, and equality; women’s reproductive healthcare; and maternal mortality and morbidity.”

“While many states have enacted inhumane and dangerous abortion bans, New York has passed laws to fortify abortion rights, to expand access to reproductive healthcare, and to provide a safe haven for refugees from other states in need of abortion care, those who help them, and those who provide that much-needed care.”

District 76 Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright

“Let’s be clear: Abortion is health care. Today’s erroneous and misguided Supreme Court ruling will not stop women from having abortions. Instead, many will resort to self-inflicted trauma, ingesting dangerous chemicals, reliance on charlatans, and other unsafe means to end an unwanted pregnancy.”

“Before the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973 that recognized reproductive rights, approximately 800,000 women resorted each year to illegal abortions. Today, most women seeking abortions are women of color and living in poverty.”

“We must be vigilant and strengthen current laws and work to expand access to reproductive health services, including safe and legal abortions, to New Yorkers and all those coming from out of state.”

“Abortion is still safe and legal — and we will fight in New York to keep it that way.”