Northwell Opens $32-Million Expansion of Lenox Hill Outpost in Greenwich Village

In a bit of notable news for Manhattan’s healthcare system, Northwell Health has announced a 16,000-square-foot makeover of Lenox Health Greenwich Village, an emergency division of Lenox Hill Hospital located in Greenwich Village. It will broadly expand what kinds of interventions it will offer patients.

The new expansion—which cost $32 million and which will see the facility on lower Seventh Avenue renamed Northwell Greenwich Village Hospital—will partially mitigate the vacuum left by the recent closure of Mount Sinai Beth Israel on East 16th Street. That closure left only a branch of NewYork-Presbyterian, located in the Financial District, as the hospital of last resort for hundreds of thousands of people in Lower Manhattan. Indeed, Northwell is accurately describing the new hospital as the “only” one on the Lower West Side.

According to Northwell, the expansion will consist of “an eight-bed medical/surgical inpatient unit with telemetry capability and a cardiac catheterization suite (cath lab) with electrophysiology services.”

The cath lab will prioritize “low-acuity” patients (essentially, those who are not in critical condition) from the on-site emergency department. Its services will include coronary angioplasty, stent placement, cardiac catheterization, catheter ablation, and pacemaker/defibrillator implantation. Both the inpatient unit and the cath lab are slated to officially open this summer.

Until the new units start accepting patients, Northwell says that Greenwich Village Hospital will offer the same array of services it did when it was known as Lenox Health Greenwich Village: a 24/7 emergency department, “comprehensive” imaging services, an ambulatory surgery suite, orthopedic medicine, and gastroenterology services.

“At Northwell, our mission is to provide communities with the care they deserve, and we’re proud to restore essential services to an area that has gone without them for far too long,” Northwell CEO Michael Dowling said in a statement. “By building a hospital that’s rooted in clinical excellence, we’re not just filling a gap—we’re enhancing the future of healthcare in the West Village.”

Tracy Feiertag, the vice president of the remade hospital, chimed in with a statement of her own: “The opening of Northwell Greenwich Village Hospital is a milestone for the community. Our commitment has always been to deliver patient-centered care that is both accessible and of the highest quality. We’ve listened to what our neighbors need and we’re delivering that advanced care right here in the West Village.”

The cath lab is being hailed by Northwell as vital for a community with a pronounced LGBTQ+ population, which faces higher rates of cardiovascular disease and can have trouble with healthcare access.

“This neighborhood has always been a hub for culture and diversity; now, it’s a hub for specialized cardiac care, too,” Varinder P. Singh, the hospital’s chair of cardiology, said in a statement. “With advanced offerings like our new cath lab and electrophysiology services, we have the expertise and resources to both prevent problems and solve them swiftly—meeting the needs of this vibrant community.”

The hospital was originally known as Lenox Hill HealthPlex when it opened in 2014, and replaced the historic St. Vincent’s Medical Center after its closure in 2010. It was the first “satellite emergency department” of its kind in Manhattan.