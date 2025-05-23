NYPD Beefs Up Security at Jewish Sites Following Attack in DC That Left Two Dead

The NYPD said it will step up patrols around Jewish houses of worship, yeshivas and museums, and Israeli government offices around the city after an attack outside a Washington, DC, Jewish museum left two young Israeli embassy workers dead.

”While there is no known nexus to NYC, in response to last night’s horrific attack in DC targeting Jews and Israelis, the NYPD is increasing its presence at religious sites and cultural institutions with high-visibility patrols, heavy-weapons teams, and counterterrorism officers,” the NYPD said in a statement released May 22 following the attacks on May 21.

The suspect, Elias Rodriguez, 31, walked into the museum after the shooting and surrendered. He told police he committed the killings “For Palestine” and “For Gaza.” He’s been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and other charges.

Adams added that the NYPD is “enhancing coverage to Israeli diplomatic facilities.”

“But let me be clear, we are doing this out of an overabundance of caution. The [commissioner] of Counter-Intelligence is monitoring any chatter, and the police commissioner will be sure to deploy the manpower that’s needed to protect sensitive locations.

“In the last year and a half, we’ve watched the hate bleed out onto our streets, onto our college campuses, and now at our cultural events. People have glorified terrorist organizations, they have called for violence against Jews, they have called for death to America, to Israel, and to the people of Israel. Now, they’ve got what they came for. What did we think was going to happen with this constant display of hatred and anti-Semitism?”

First deputy mayor Fabien Levy, the director of communications for the Adams administration, noted that he is the highest-ranking appointed Jewish official at City Hall, “something that weighs heavily on days like today.

“Last night [May 21] I was proud to be with Mayor Adams at two events as we mark Jewish Heritage Month, one at the Jewish Children’s Museum and one with the Friends of the IDF [Israeli Defense Forces], where he made clear that we’re sick and tired of the Jew hate and the anti-Semitic crimes we are seeing across our city, across our nation, and across the globe. You’re either on the side of hate or you’re going to stand up against it.”

Adams only a week ago had formed the Mayor’s Office to Combat Anti-Semitism and appointed Moshe Davis as its first executive director.

Adams pointed out that New York is the city with the largest population of Jewish people outside of Israel. Although about 13 percent of NYC’s population is Jewish, more than 51 percent of hate crimes are directed against Jewish people, Adams said.

He said displays of anti-Semitism in the city are a constant fact of life. “This is what we mean when we say anti-Semitic propaganda masquerades as activism.”

Embassy staffers Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, who is an American citizen, were leaving the the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington when they were shot by the gunman, who shouted, “Free, Free, Palestine,” after he was arrested, according to reports.

Adams was joined at the press conference by Josh Kramer, a director of the American Jewish Committee; NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who is Jewish, and other Jewish and religious leaders, including the Rev. Al Sharpton.

“You cannot be an activist or leader if you’re only for your own civil rights,” Sharpton said. “We may not agree on politics, but we must agree that we will not let hate and violence take anyone.”