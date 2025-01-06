One Dead, Two Wounded After Triple Stabbing in East Harlem; 62-year-old Man Charged

A triple stabbing on the Upper East Side left a 17-year=old dead and a 62 year-old man who was also injured in the alterction charged with the teens murder.

Police responding to a 911 call on Jan. 3 shortly after 6 p.m. found three people wounded outside a deli near the corner of E. 108th St. and 2nd Ave.

Carlos Rivas, a 17 year old victim was rushed by EMS to Harlem Hospital in critical condition with stab wounds to his chest and lower abdomen. Rivas who lived on 154th St. in the south Bronx, about three miles from the site where the fight erupted was pronounced dead two hours later.

Sixty-two-year-old Saul Sanchez was charged on Jan. 4 with second degree murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Police were still trying to sort out the nature of the dispute and why it turned violent.

When police arrived on the scene, Rivas was lying on the ground with stab wounds to his abdomen and chest. Police Officer Hemil Mejia accompanied the victim to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 8:39 p.m, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said that police viewed surveillance video which depicted the suspect allegedly stabbing Rivas in the chest and abdomen and stabbing a 22-year-old male in the left arm.

The 22 year-old male, was brought to the same hospital and received stitches.

Prosecutors said that police officer Stephan Grant told prosecutors he recovered the right jacket pocket of Sanchez, who cops said was also injured the melee.