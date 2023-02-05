Outpouring of Love for 90-year-old East Village Candy Man After Attack by Two Thugs

Two suspects have been arrested for the vicious early morning attack of a beloved 90 year old East Village candy story owner, Ray Alvarez, who suffered three broken bones in his face and a disclocated jaw--but was back on the job the next day.

There’s been an outpouring of love from the neighborhood in the days since the attack.

“He is a legend,” said Josh Bowen, who lives around the corner on East 7th Street and pushed his daughter Billie in a stroller up to the takeaway window the morning after he heard of the attack on Alvarez.

“He’s always giving kids ice cream,” said Bowen. And he’s always helpful to the down and out who hand around nearby Tompkins Square Park across the street. “If someone doesn’t have money, he’ll give them some food for free. He’s one of the kindest people. He’s literally the equivalent of a saint.”

Firefighters from Engine 33 and Ladder 9 also stopped by for a morning coffee. “We heard what happened on the news, and wanted to show our support,” said Firefighter Vinny Lupes who was joined by fellow fire fighters John Acevedo, Joe Pichardo and Brandon Timmins who all work at a firehouse on Great Jones Street in NoHo.

Alvarez recalled the day of the attack on Jan. 31. “I open at 9 in the morning and close at 4 am,” he told Our Town Downtown. Around 3 am he said he stepped outside on Jan. 31.

“I went outside to get some air Tuesday morning. Two guys with six packs of seltzer water asked if I wanted to buy them. I said, ‘no thanks’.”

At that point, he said the person holding the package handed it off to his accomplice and said, “hold this, I am going to kill this guy.”

Alvarez said the suspect pulled out something that he thought was some kind of belt with a rock in it and swung it at his face. “He hit me on my left side. I fell on the sidewalk. I was bleeding. I told my help to close the door.”

He said the suspects ran off empty handed.

Police issued a photo of one of the persons wanted in the attack and asked the public to call 1-800-Crimestoppers with any info. By the end of the week, police said they had arrested 39 year old Luis Peroza and 55 year old Gerald Barth and charged them in connection with the attack

Despite the attack, Alvarez, who emigrated from Iran in the 1970s, said he has no intention of closing up shop, which boasts that it makes the best egg cream in New York, among other specialties. “I want to work for ten more years,” he said, at which point he would be 100 years old. “It keeps me alive,” he said. “If I retired, I would miss the people.”

Last year, just before his 90th birthday, a Go Fund Me Page was started to help keep his doors open to continue to serve is eg creams, golden delicious french fries, hot dogs and fried Oreos, among other specialties with a goal of raising $90,000. So far, it has raised $59,120.