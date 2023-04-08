Police Seek Public Help to nab Man who Attacked Woman on Central Park Reservoir

Police are seeking the public’s help in trying to track down a suspect they said attacked a 55 year old woman on April 6th shortly before 6 a.m. on the pathway around the Central Park reservoir.

The suspect is said to have struck up a casual conversation with the woman before turning on her suddenly and ramming her head into a treee multiple times. The victim was transported by EMS to an area hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was last seen fleeing east on the 86th street transverse riding a blue Citibike and wearking a dark blue jacket. He was described as an adult male, with a medium complexion, approximately 5’ 4”, 140 lbs with dark colored close cut hair with a blemish on the left side of his face.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.