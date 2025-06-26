Pools Open But Lifeguard Shortages May Still Loom

Splash! The city’s pools are open as of June 27.

That’s the good news announced in a press release from Mayor Eric Adams and Department of Parks and Recreation Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa. And the new crown jewel of city pools, Gottesman Pool in the Davis Center is Harlem, which is larger than an Olympic sized pool, is open for its first ever summer season.

But lifeguard shortages, while not as critical as in past years, are still looming. NYC has hired 680 lifeguards so far, which is nearly a 10 percent increase from this point last year. And lifeguard certification is set to continue through mid-July. In the past, however, Parks officials have said they need between 1,000 to 1,200 lifeguards to fully staff all pools and ocean beaches.

So while some programs such as youth swimming lessons and adult lap swim are slowly being restored, there are still hundreds of unfilled lifeguard positions.

That will likely mean that some of the city’s 14 miles of ocean beaches will have to close some sections to swimmers this summer. And the youth swimming lessons that were once offered in a dozen pools in Manhattan in the pre-COVID area, have expanded to two this year, up from one, Hamilton Fish pool on the lower east side which was the only pool in the borough with swim programs for the past three years.

The brand new Gottesman Pool in Harlem is also offering youth learn to swim lessons, which means Manhattan will have two of the six pools offering youth swimming lessons.

Adams added another $5.5 million to the city budget to fund an expansion of the Learn to Swim programs for second graders in underserved neighborhoods in programs that will take place in winter, spring and fall in city indoor pools and select private pools. The free swim programs to reach another 4,800 second graders–bringing the total students served through the program to nearly 18,000. To learn more about water safety programs, New Yorkers can visit NYC Parks’ website.

So progress is being made, albeit very slowly.

City officials also announced the return of the Adult Lap Swim program which will run from 7:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, offering fitness-oriented New Yorkers a chance to swim before the crowds arrive but only in select number of pools.

The free Learn to Swim initiative this summer offers beginner, intermediate, and advanced lessons for adults and children. Registration is being handled through an online lottery.

The Gottesman Pool is part of the Davis Center at the Harlem Meer, a $160 million project led by the Central Park Conservancy, which opened in April. The project was constructed with city funding of $60 million, as well as private donations. The Gottesman Pool replaced the Lasker Pool and Rink, which was considered beyond repair, and measures 285 by 120 feet, larger than an Olympic-size pool. Built into the site’s natural topography, the pool will serve as an ice rink in the winter, as well as a multi-use turf field in the spring and fall.

“Our free outdoor pools are synonymous with summer for so many New Yorkers—they’re incredible amenities that allow people to cool off, have fun, and stay fit,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Rodriguez-Rosa. “We’re thrilled to welcome people, for the first time, to the Gottesman Pool, a new crown jewel for the Harlem community, which will serve as a dynamic and welcoming space for recreation and public programs.”

Although multiple changes have been made to enhance lifeguard recruitment including boosting the starting hourly wage from $16 an hour to $22/hour under terms of a new contract that was agreed to with the lifeguard union around Memorial Day in 2024.

The city’s main lifeguard union, Local 461 of DC 37, declined to comment on whether or not the current lifeguard numbers give any indication that pools and beaches will be able to open safely. When asked for comment, a representative abruptly ended the call.

Despite staffing concerns, Mayor Adams underlined the necessity of public pools. “New York City’s pools are incredible places for New Yorkers to come together, learn to swim, and beat the heat. During days of extreme heat, like this week—the need for public pools is greater than ever.”