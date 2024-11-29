Rain Doesn’t Dampen Spirits at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade proceeded through heavy rain and cool temperatures of around 50 degrees but it did not dampen the spirits of revelers who came to watch the annual parade along the 2.5 mile route.

The sidelines along Sixth Ave. were still packed with people in ponchos and umbrellas anxious to catch the 17 helium-filled balloons, 22 floats, eleven marching bands–some from as far away as South Dakota and Texas and Massachusetts–and 700 clowns who held down the balloons.

Jessica and Peter from Long Beach, NY, who had been to the parade in years past brought there two kids, 4-year-old Blakely and 9-year-old Ryder to their first ever Thanksgiving Day parade this year. “Wet, but it is still a great day,” said Jessica., as she huddled with her family in ponchos on W. 44th St. just off Sixth Ave.

Blakely said her favorite float was “Spiderman!” Ryder was non committal. “I don’t have one,” he insisted. His dad Peter offered, “maybe his favorite hasn’t come down yet.”

But Ryder was insistent. “I don’t have one.”

Sue and Bin Bin came from China, but not just for the parade. “We’re studying at NYU,” said Bin Bin. Sue gave a thumbs up when asked how she liked the parade. Spider man was a favorite among the floats for them as well.

Matthew came from Ohio with his husband, friends and his mother. “It’s fantastic,” he said. “It’s been on my bucket list.”

Around 55th St. and Sixth Ave. at 9:25 a.m. about 25 pro-Palestinian protestors sat down on the parade route in front of the Ronald McDonald balloon.

Eric Adams the day before the parade said the NYPD was not going to allow any “grinches” to disrupt the parade this year. Last year there were several incidents, including some protestors who glued their hands to the street before they could be removed. Last year, they also targeted the mascot of McDonald’s, America’s largest fast food restaurant, so in a sense it was a surprise that the NYPD was caught a little off guard this year.

The protestors had time to unfurl a banner which read, “Don’t Celebrate Genocide,” and chanted “free, free, free Palestine” as police wrestled with some of them and and handcuffed them all. Spectators booed the protestors and some broke into a “USA, USA!” chant as 25 protestors were hustled away and taken to One Police Plaza and issued summonses. The disruption lasted only about five minutes.

A vendor from Ecuador was yelling “poncho! poncho! poncho!” but he said his business was only “asi, asi” [”so so.”] since many of the spectators had come prepared and were already wearing ponchos and carrying umbrellas. [This reporter did not and gladly forked over $5 for a nice blue poncho before my coat was completely soaked through.]

The biggest reaction always goes to Santa who sits in a sleigh atop a gift-laden float pulled by his eight reindeer. He always arrives in the final float, waving to the crowd and receiving a tremendous ovation as he marked the end of the 98th annual parade–as well as the traditional start of the holiday shopping season.

”It was great day despite the ran,” said John, one of Santa’s helpers on the float as he and a lady helper made their way down 34th St. after the parade ended. His companion dressed as a very wet green Christmas tree complete with ornaments remarked, “The people turned out, that was the important thing.”