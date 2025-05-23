Seniors Attacked in Times Square & Hell’s Kitchen

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the perpetrators of two recent but separate assaults targeting senior men. Details are as follows:

From within the confines of the 10th Precinct it was reported that on Tuesday, May 20, at around midnight, an unidentified individual approached a 72-year-old male victim in front of 660 W. 42nd St., near Twelfth Avenue, and engaged in a verbal dispute.

The maniac then punched the victim in the face, causing the victim to fall to the ground and sustain substantial pain, bleeding, and a fracture to his nose.

The attacker fled on foot to parts unknown. EMS responded and transported the victim to Mount Sinai West in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a male with a light-brown complexion, likely Hispanic or Asian, with black hair and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a red-and-blue windbreaker, black pants and carrying a black travel bag over his right shoulder.

Senior Shoved Inside Algonquin Hotel

From Midtown South Precinct comes a report suggesting that in today’s Big Apple, even a designated historic landmark can claim a crime victim.

On Sunday, April 20, at approximately 10:12pm, a 79-year-old male victim was inside the historic Algonquin Hotel at 59 W. 44th St., near Sixth Avenue, when an unidentified individual approached the victim and engaged in a verbal dispute.

The unidentified man then pushed the 79-year-old male into a chair, causing him to sustain a shoulder injury. EMS responded and treated the victim on scene. The assailant fled on foot to parts unknown.

The suspect is described as a male with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, a long green scarf, dark-colored pants, dark-colored sneakers, black hat, and carrying a bookbag.

Video footage of the suspect adds to the mystery, as he appears to be intoxicated, tired, or otherwise in a less-than-energetic state that would preclude aggression.

Opened as a residential hotel in 1902, the Algonquin became a public lodging house in 1907. From 1919 to 1929, a group of writers, actors, critics, and artists known as the Algonquin Roundtable met there for a daily luncheon that included everyone from poet Dorothy Parker to comedian Harpo Marx, and writer and sometime actor Robert Benchley. Among its many show-biz guests, Frederick Loewe and Alan Jay Lerner wrote My Fair Lady here in 1955, and the genius writer-director Preston Sturges died of a heart attack at the Algonquin on Aug. 6, 1959.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.