Speeding Incidents Down 30 Percent in Year Since 24/7 Cameras Installed, Says DOT

Speeding and injuries in traffic corridors have considerably decreased in the year since the DOT installed 24/7 monitoring cameras, the agency claims. Before Mayor Eric Adams “flipped the switch” on expanded surveillance last August, speed cameras only operated between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

“One year ago we launched 24/7 speed camera enforcement, and the results are in: the program has reduced speeding, decreased the number of injuries, and made our streets safer,” DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said.

Average speeding incidents have dipped a remarkable 30 percent, with Houston St. (in the East Village) seeing the sharpest reduction at 96 percent.

Pedestrian injuries have decreased in tandem with the expanded speed camera surveillance. In one instance, DOT reported a nearly 20 percent dip on the UWS’s Amsterdam Avenue.

Kathy Hochul reportedly shepherded the tweaks to state law that allowed for round-the-clock enforcement. New York State Assembly member Deborah J. Glick, who represents southwestern Manhattan, was instrumental in shaping the legislative changes.

Glick exulted in the DOT’s first-year report on the 24/7 cameras, proclaiming that “motorists are getting the message that speed kills and that reckless driving will not be tolerated in New York City.” She continued: “With nearly a decade of data supporting the effectiveness of these cameras in reducing crashes, along the Department of Transportation’s new findings, we see that the reduction in violations demonstrates that this program is modifying driving behavior to save lives, and is not simply a way to collect fines.”

Despite increased safety, some motorists object to the speed cameras and feel it is is over reach and simply a revenue raising technique. Public outcry against speed cameras caused some delays in implementing them on Long Island and legislation to allow speed limits to be lowered even further to 20 MPH stalled in Albany this past year. Motorists can get hit with fines ranging from $50 to $600 for caught-on-camera speeding, depending on the degree of the violation. Since the cameras do not identify the driver of a car, the summons is mailed to the registered owner of a vehicle.

One poll conducted by Emerson College and promoted by the advocacy group Transportation Alternatives said there is support from New Yorkers for enacting local control to lower the speed limit further to 20 m.p.h. or less. But legislation to allow speed limits to cut to to 20 MPH stalled in Albany this year, with some politicians fearing political backlash against such a low MPH limit.