x
  1. Home
  2.  News

Suspect Arrested in East Village Subway Stabbing in Same Station Where Attack Happened

A 27-year-old male was arrested and charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon after stabbing another subway passenger in the back on the evening of Sept. 20.

| 24 Sep 2024 | 04:11
    The photo of man, Raymond Kwok who was subsequently arrested after the NYPD released surveillance footage of the suspected wanted for stabbing a passenger in an East Village subway station after the victim accidentally bumped into him.
    The photo of man, Raymond Kwok who was subsequently arrested after the NYPD released surveillance footage of the suspected wanted for stabbing a passenger in an East Village subway station after the victim accidentally bumped into him. ( Photo: NYPD)

Three days after stabbing a fellow passenger in the back after the victim accidentally bumped into him, a 27-year-old man was back in the same East Village subway station where the inital attack occured on Sept. 20.

Police said they arrested Raymond Kwok on Sept. 23 in the L train subway station at First Ave. and E. 14th St. on Sept. 23 shortly before 5 p.m.

Prosecutors said the defendant “was located a few days after the incident in the same subway station with three knives in his pockets.” He was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon, which are considered felony charges.

The intial attack happened on the platform of the Brooklyn-bound L train on Sept. 20 around 8:43 p.m. when the suspect stabbed a 29 year old male in the back after a verbal dispute.

According to the New York Daily News, the victim initially thought he had been punched in the back until a security guard noticed he was bleeding.

He was taken to Bellevue by EMS and received stitches to close the stab wound.

Prosecutors said the suspect did not have a prior record and was freed on bail of either $25,000 cash or a $50,000 bond.

Kwok, who lives a few blocks away from the station on Ave. “C” in Alphabet City, is due back in court on Oct. 31.

Michel S. Djandji, a legal aid attorney assigned to the case, could not be reached at presstime.