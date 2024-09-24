Suspect Arrested in East Village Subway Stabbing in Same Station Where Attack Happened

Three days after stabbing a fellow passenger in the back after the victim accidentally bumped into him, a 27-year-old man was back in the same East Village subway station where the inital attack occured on Sept. 20.

Police said they arrested Raymond Kwok on Sept. 23 in the L train subway station at First Ave. and E. 14th St. on Sept. 23 shortly before 5 p.m.

Prosecutors said the defendant “was located a few days after the incident in the same subway station with three knives in his pockets.” He was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon, which are considered felony charges.

The intial attack happened on the platform of the Brooklyn-bound L train on Sept. 20 around 8:43 p.m. when the suspect stabbed a 29 year old male in the back after a verbal dispute.

According to the New York Daily News, the victim initially thought he had been punched in the back until a security guard noticed he was bleeding.

He was taken to Bellevue by EMS and received stitches to close the stab wound.

Prosecutors said the suspect did not have a prior record and was freed on bail of either $25,000 cash or a $50,000 bond.

Kwok, who lives a few blocks away from the station on Ave. “C” in Alphabet City, is due back in court on Oct. 31.

Michel S. Djandji, a legal aid attorney assigned to the case, could not be reached at presstime.