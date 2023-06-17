Tragic Death As 18 y/o Bicyclist Killed; Struck by Amazon Truck on First Ave

An 18 year old was killed while riding an electric Citi bike on First Ave. near his Stuyvesant Town apartment when he was struck by an Amazon delivery truck around 12:40 pm on June 16th.

The victim was identified by NYPD as Malcolm Livesey. He grew up in Stuyvesant Town where his family lives and he had played in the neighborhood sports leagues and attended School of the Future High School.

The death struck neighborhood friends hard.

His tragic death comes only three months after his best friend Jack Cassels died suddenly in Florida.

”They were best friends,” said one Stuyvesant Town resident, Declan Krogman as he helped affix flowers to a makeshift memorial near a bus stop a short distance from the accident scene on E. 17th St. and First Ave. “I saw him a few weeks ago,” Krogman said of Malcolm Levesey. He said his friend was spotted among the player in a three-on-three basketball tournament to raise money for a drug awareness fund for another friend who had died two years earlier. “He was a great kid,” he said of Levesey.

”I was playing basketball with him and hanging out with him on Tuesday,” said another young resident, who made a sign for the makeshift memorial.

The 31 year old driver, who was not identified remained on the scene and was not arrested although police said the investigation is continuing. Streetblog said that the delivery truck he was driving did not have any license plates.

According to police, the victim was driving northbound in the center land of First Ave. near 17th Street when he changed lanes to the right. The truck which struck him was also proceeding northbound on First Ave. in the right lane.

”A person was hit and badly injured by the driver of this brand new all electric Amazon delivery truck, which has no visible license plates of any kind,” tweeted Liam Quigley (@_elkue) who posted several photos of the truck from the accident scene.

He also posted: “a young friend came up and asked if his friend was dead and started crying. The Amazon driver looked not much older than them. He too was crying holding his head in his hands.”

Police said they discovered the victim with severe head trauma lying on the roadway and he was quickly transported to nearby Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“I could not believe it, especially right here,” longtime friend Brian Ferrari told WPIX. “It’s where he grew up and played sports since he was a baby. He was one of the smartest kids growing up, he had great promise and he was an amazing person.”