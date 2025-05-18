Two Dead After Mexican Navy Training Ship Collides with Brooklyn Bridge

Two people were killed and 19 others were injured when a tall ship of the Mexican Navy struck the Brooklyn Bridge on May 17 snapping the training vessel’s three masts as it drifted backwards after appearing to lose power.

“At this time, of the 277 on board, 19 sustained injuries, 2 of which remain in critical condition and 2 more have sadly passed away from their injuries,” Mayor Eric Adams wrote on X.

The collision happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. The Mexican Navy said that the academy training vessel Cuauhtemoc had set sail from Acapulco, Mexici on the Pacific coast and was scheduled to sail with its crew of cadets to 22 ports in 15 nations.

It arrived in New York City on Thursday, May 16 and had been running tourist excursions from a berth at Pier 17 at the South Street Seaport.

The collision occurred on the Brooklyn side of the East River in front of Brooklyn Bridge Park, which was filled with tourists enjoying a warm spring evening. Social media showed the vessel appearing to lose power and drift backwards, striking the underside of the historic, 140-year-old bridge. A spokesman for Mayor Adams said the bridge did not sustain any damage from the collision.

Although the 297 foot long vessel is a sailing ship, at the time of the collision its sails were furled, which meant it would have been relying on motor power in the East River, which is known for its strong currents.

The two fatalities were victims who fell from the masts when the collision happened.

The ship had already sailed to Kingston, Jamaica; Havana, Cuba; Cozumel, Mexico; and after leaving New York was slated to sail to Iceland, Scotland and France.

The US Coast Guard towed the damaged vessel to Pier 36 while an investigation into the crash gets underway.