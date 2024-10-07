How to Vote in the 2024 General Election

November 5, when the U.S. 2024 general election is held, is less than a month away. As such, prospective NYC voters–whether in-person or absentee, early or day-of–will need to be aware of certain registration protocols and key voting dates. Upper East Side State Senator Liz Krueger has put out a helpful voting guide to that end, which is summarized below. People with questions can reach her office at 212-490-9535, and the NYC Board of Elections at 1-866-868-3692.

For a list of voting resources, Krueger has provided the following websites. To check your registration, go to https://www.vote.nyc/page/am-i-registered. For a list of summary of voter registration options, go to https://www.vote.nyc/page/register-vote. To request early and absentee ballots, go to https://requestballot.vote.nyc/. To track these ballots, go to https://requestballot.vote.nyc/tracking. To find a poll site, and view a sample ballot, go to https://findmypollsite.vote.nyc/. To look up wait times, go to https://vote.nyc/page/wait-time-map.

Krueger also wants voters to be familiar with six ballot proposals being considered year, which can be found by flipping over your ballot while voting. To find an overview of what these are, she encourages voters to go to www.nycnotes.org/whats-on-ballot/2024-state-and-federal-general-election/ballot-proposals/.

Proposition 1, which UES State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright serves as a key sponsor of–and which Krueger wants to highlight–would enact the Equal Rights Amendment, if it is successful.

According to Krueger, this would “amend the New York State Constitution by adding protections for New Yorkers against discrimination by the government based on a person’s ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, and sex, including their sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy and pregnancy outcomes, including miscarriage, and protect the right to reproductive health care services such as contraception and abortion.”

Key dates and date ranges are as follows:

·October 26: Last day to register to vote online, in-person, or by mail. If you register to vote by mail, your voter registration application must be received by the NYC Board of Elections by that day. Also last day to apply in-person at your county board of elections for an early mail ballot or absentee ballot.

·October 26 – November 3: Early voting period.

·November 5: General election date, in-person polls available from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.. Early-mail or absentee ballots must be delivered to poll-site by 9 p.m. Ballot must be postmarked no later than November 5.

·November 12: Deadline for the NYC Board of Elections to receive absentee or early mail ballots.

Voting hours on early-voting days are as follows:

·Saturday, October 26: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

·Sunday, October 27: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

·Monday, October 28: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

·Tuesday, October 29: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

·Wednesday, October 30: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

·Thursday, October 31: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

·Friday, November 1: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

·Saturday, November 2: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

·Sunday, November 3: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.