Wild Week as Adrienne Adams Enters Race and Eric Adams Gets Grilled–by ‘fellow’ Dems

Even on its best days the campaign for mayor of New York is chaotic, and in recent days it grew even more tumultuous as City Council speaker Adrienne Adams jumped into the race on March 5 becoming the 11th player in the derby.

“New Yorkers can’t afford to live here, City Hall is in chaos, and Donald Trump is corrupting our city’s independence,” the speaker said in her statement. “It’s time to stand up.”

“I never planned to run for Mayor, but I’m not giving up on New York City,” she said. “Our city deserves a leader that serves its people first and always, not someone focused on themselves and their own political interests.”

Andrew Cuomo, the disgraced former governor who entered the race for mayor only on March 1, appears to be the new frontrunner despite his past sexual harassment allegations. On March 8, he picked up another key union endorsement from the Teamsters to go along with the carpenters union.

Eric Adams remains embattled but seems to be breathing a little easier in recent days. Paul Clement, the special counsel that Judge Dale Ho tapped to offer advice on how best to handle the Trump justice department request before him to drop the five-count corruption and bribery case against Eric Adams, now says he thinks the DOJ should just dismiss it outright. That is because in its original controversial request, the DOJ said it wanted to withdraw the case so it would not interfere with Eric Adams’s ability to help the Trump administration in its move to deport illegal migrants but would only do so “without prejudice,” meaning the case could be resumed down the road. Some claimed the Trump DOJ was trying to hold Eric Adams hostage.

And that, of course, triggered an enormous backlash, with seven DOJ lawyers resigning in protest, including the acting US attorney in NY, Danielle Sassoon, who said there was a quid pro quo: Adams cooperates with the crackdown and the Trump Justice Department drops the corruption charges.

Eric Adams of course strenuosuly denied that claim, and insisted he was simply trying to rid NYC of violent immigrants who had been accussed of crimes.

But when he went to Washington, D.C., on March 4 to testify with other sanctuary-city mayors from Chicago, Denver, and elsewhere, it was the Democratic representatives who laced into him with intense questioning.

“We have a right to know if the Trump administration has actually coerced you into agreeing to him,” Rep. Robert Garcia of California asked Adams “Are you selling out New Yorkers to save yourself from prosecution?”

“There’s no deal, no quid pro quo, and I did nothing wrong,” Adams insisted at the hearing.

But at least four of his deputy mayors had already resigned in protest shortly he went on Fox News with Trump’s border czar Thomas Homan sitting next to him on the Fox 5 couch said: “If he doesn’t come through, I’ll be back in New York City, and we won’t be sitting on the couch. I’ll be in his office, up his butt, saying, ‘Where the hell is the agreement we came to?’ ”

It was within hours of that appearance of Feb. 14 that the four deputy mayors reportedly had had enough. Maria Torres-Springer, first deputy mayor; Anne Williams-Isom, deputy mayor for health and human services; Meera Joshi, deputy mayor for operations; and Chauncey Parker, deputy mayor for public safety, all told Adams that they would step down from their posts. Adams apparently persuaded them not to resign on the spot and got them to put it off for a few days and agree to stay on until replacements were named. But on Feb. 17, all four handed in their resignations.

Now the replacements are named: Adolfo Carrión Jr., Suzanne Miles-Gustave, Jeffrey D. Roth, and Kaz Daughtry. Two of the apppointments are already in posts in the Adams’s administration: Carrión, is the commissioner of the Department of Housing Preservation and Development, and he will become the deputy mayor for housing and economic development and work force.

Daughtry, a deputy police commissioner where he has publicly feuded with members of the press on social media, will be the deputy mayor for public safety. He will not oversee the new NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who will continue to report directly to Adams.

Miles-Gustave will be deputy mayor for health and human services, and Roth will be deputy mayor for operations. They will assume their new roles on March 14.

It remains to be seen if the new appointments will calm the turmoil. Interestingly, none of the four new deputy mayors were tapped to be first deputy mayor, the role Torres-Springer held. The New York Times reported that Randy Mastro, a former top aide to Mayor Rudy Giuliani who withdrew his name from consideration as corporation counsel in September, is now in the running to be the new first deputy mayor. The mayor’s office acknowledged that Mastro is under consideration.

The man in the latest poll who was pegged as the number two candidate behind Cuomo is from the progressive wing of the party, Assembly member Zohran Mamdani.

In addition to Cuomo, Eric Adams, Adrienne Adams (who are not related to each other) and Mamdani, the race includes comptroller Brad Lander, former Manhattan borough president and former comptroller Scott Stringer, Jessica Ramos, Zellnor Myrie, Jim Walden, Michael Blake, and Whitney Tilson.