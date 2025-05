For New York City families ready to escape the summer heat — and the screens — Smugglers’ Notch Resort in Vermont is offering a new Family Fun Adventure Package with enough outdoor activities, camp options, and nightly entertainment to fill a week (or more). Families who book before Memorial Day can save 30% on their stay. Located just over five hours from Manhattan, Smugglers’ Notch (or “Smuggs” as it’s known to fans) has long been a go-to for snow-season getaways. But in summer, the mountain transforms into a full-fledged family adventure hub.

Here are just a few highlights from the Family Fun Adventure Package:

• The Big Smuggle, a resort-wide race where families create their own course through a series of challenge stations, collecting gold bullion and strategizing to outmatch their opponents. • Wilderness Survival Workshops, where families learn how to build fires, forage for food and water, and construct shelter—no screens, no problem. • Guided E-Bike Tours through the mountain bike trails, using pedal-assist electric bikes to cruise Vermont’s rolling hills with ease, even for beginners. • Llama Treks: gentle, pack-carrying llamas join your family on a hike and picnic through the forest. • A new 9-hole disc golf course, with free rental discs for easy pickup play. • Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Camp offering three options for kids: Sports & Games, Arts & Crafts, and Nature & Science • A skate park

Smuggs’ guided e-bike tour is one of many activities included in the Family Fun Adventure Package.



Plus, there’s a daily calendar of events and entertainment for the whole family, featuring yoga classes, tie-dye workshops, the Vermont Country Fair and much more. Cool off in the Mountains It’s easy to make a splash at Smuggs, where pools, waterparks, and freshwater swimming holes offer something for every age and energy level—and they’re all included in the Family Fun Adventure Package. The Mountainside Water Playground is a crowd favorite, featuring the Giant Rapid River Ride, a twisting 300-foot waterslide perfect for thrill-seekers. Younger kids can explore the gentle waters of Little Smugglers’ Lagoon, while toddlers delight in the adorable Turtle Mini-Waterslide. Adults looking to relax will appreciate the serene lap pool and sun-soaked loungers nearby.

Nature lovers can head off the beaten path to Rum Runners’ Hideaway, a spring-fed reservoir tucked into the forest, ideal for a cool, quiet dip. Or check out Bootleggers’ Basin, where guests can swim, paddleboard, kayak, or enjoy a friendly volleyball match. Scenic picnic spots and mountain views complete the quintessential Vermont summer experience. For even more water-based fun, Notchville Park offers an aquatic playground made for exploration and laughter. Kids can test their balance on the floating Lily Pad Walk, shoot hoops in the Cascade Pool, and splash beneath a cascading waterfall. Multiple themed pools—featuring water cannons, a leaking bucket, and shallow entry points—make this a must-visit spot for families. And don’t miss the Courtside Pool, with its sunny loungers, flume slide, swim lessons, and relaxing hot tubs. Book Your Adventure